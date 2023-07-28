Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Denmark in 2023 Women's World Cup

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Lauren James has arrived on the World Cup stage.

The 21-year-old took Twitter by storm with her seventh-minute goal for England against Denmark on Friday morning in Group D play at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

James blasted a brilliant effort from outside the box into the right side of the net to score the only goal of the contest.

James' older brother Reece displayed his pride in the goal on social media,.

The goal was James' second tally on the international stage. Her other tally came in the Arnold Clark Cup in February against South Korea.

James is one of the players tasked with replacing Beth Mead's scoring. Mead, who has 29 international goals, missed out on the World Cup due to a knee injury. James, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo are among the younger generation of England forwards who could all make a massive mark on the tournament.

History was on the side of the Lionesses after James' goal, as Fox Soccer pointed out their record when leading in the first half of a World Cup match.

The Lionesses created a handful of chances throughout the final 83 minutes, but none of the attempts were as brilliant as James' strike.

The win placed England on top of Group D with six points. England can finish in first place with a win over China on Tuesday.

England will have to earn those three points without Keira Walsh, who suffered a knee injury in Friday's victory.

Walsh's injury may not hurt the Lionesses in their group-stage finale, but it could cause trouble for them later on in the tournament.