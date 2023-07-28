X

    Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Denmark in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyJuly 28, 2023

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 28: Lauren James of England celebrates scoring during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
    Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

    Lauren James has arrived on the World Cup stage.

    The 21-year-old took Twitter by storm with her seventh-minute goal for England against Denmark on Friday morning in Group D play at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

    James blasted a brilliant effort from outside the box into the right side of the net to score the only goal of the contest.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    WHAT A STATEMENT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿<br><br>21-year-old Chelsea forward Lauren James puts England up 1-0! <a href="https://t.co/126SEFmFjm">pic.twitter.com/126SEFmFjm</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    ✅ First World Cup<br>✅ First start <br>✅ First goal<br><br>Lauren James has arrived on the big stage 🌟 <a href="https://t.co/W9z4gzTEWH">pic.twitter.com/W9z4gzTEWH</a>

    OptaJoe @OptaJoe

    21 - Lauren James is <a href="https://twitter.com/Lionesses?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lionesses</a>' second-youngest scorer at the Women's World Cup (21 years, 302 days today), behind only Jill Scott vs Argentina in 2007 (20 years, 227 days). Exceptional. <a href="https://t.co/u3g974niWe">pic.twitter.com/u3g974niWe</a>

    Laura Woods @laura_woodsy

    Lauren James is just incredible. Coming of age tournament for her surely 🙏🏻❤️✨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/englandvdenmark?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#englandvdenmark</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lionesses?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lionesses</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWC2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWC2023</a>

    James' older brother Reece displayed his pride in the goal on social media,.

    CFCDaily @CFCDaily

    Reece James up early to watch Lauren James score at the World Cup 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/bTlgOG1VdL">pic.twitter.com/bTlgOG1VdL</a>

    Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK

    Lauren James has scored for England!!! A reminder of what her brother Reece said about her. 💙 <a href="https://t.co/TpeAmoYvY5">pic.twitter.com/TpeAmoYvY5</a>

    Mod @CFCMod_

    Reece James and Lauren James might be the biggest brother/sister duo we've ever seen in football.

    The goal was James' second tally on the international stage. Her other tally came in the Arnold Clark Cup in February against South Korea.

    James is one of the players tasked with replacing Beth Mead's scoring. Mead, who has 29 international goals, missed out on the World Cup due to a knee injury. James, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo are among the younger generation of England forwards who could all make a massive mark on the tournament.

    History was on the side of the Lionesses after James' goal, as Fox Soccer pointed out their record when leading in the first half of a World Cup match.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    England is 10-0-0 (W-D-L) when up after the first half in the FIFA Women's World Cup 🦁 <a href="https://t.co/ZI86CjocAH">pic.twitter.com/ZI86CjocAH</a>

    The Lionesses created a handful of chances throughout the final 83 minutes, but none of the attempts were as brilliant as James' strike.

    The win placed England on top of Group D with six points. England can finish in first place with a win over China on Tuesday.

    England will have to earn those three points without Keira Walsh, who suffered a knee injury in Friday's victory.

    Walsh's injury may not hurt the Lionesses in their group-stage finale, but it could cause trouble for them later on in the tournament.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    England midfielder Keira Walsh is stretchered off with an apparent knee injury.<br><br>They were already missing key players Fran Kirby, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead through injury 😔 <a href="https://t.co/q4JsfynsDc">pic.twitter.com/q4JsfynsDc</a>

    Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden

    Absolutely gutting for Keira Walsh, did not look good

    Emma Sanders @em_sandy

    Really worrying signs. Keira Walsh appeared to say "I've done my knee" on camera. She immediately signalled to the bench. Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway ran across to offer support. There's a stretcher on the pitch for Walsh now. Terrible sight. England's most important player.