NFL HC on Joe Burrow, Ramsey Injuries: 'I Hate the First 2 Weeks of Training Camp'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

A pair of scary injuries to star NFL players occurred during training camp Thursday as Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were both carted off the field.

With those injuries in mind, an unnamed NFL head coach texted ESPN's Adam Schefter and advocated for an offseason schedule change: "I hate the first two weeks of training camp," the coach wrote. "They need to restructure the off season."

Unfortunately, Ramsey is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with a meniscus injury in his left knee, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He will have surgery Friday, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the "likely outcome" is a full meniscus repair and a December return "if all goes well."

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN explained what happened leading to the injury:

"The three-time All-Pro participated in 11-on-11 drills in the team's third day of training camp but appeared to get tangled up with Hill while in coverage. Both players fell to the ground, and Ramsey sat upright for a few seconds before standing to his feet. He attempted to walk off the injury before leaving the field under his own power.

"Team athletic trainers tended to his left knee for the remainder of practice, and Ramsey was carted back to the locker room at the conclusion of practice."

Burrow thankfully avoided serious injury but suffered a calf strain, per Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Rapoport provided more context:

Burrow suffered the ailment on a play where he scrambled to his right during 11-on-11 drills, per Caleb Noe of WCPO 9:

Training camp injuries to star players are an unfortunate occurrence every year. Although Ramsey's appears severe, it at least seems that he'll be able to get back by season's end. The hope, obviously, is that as many players as possible leave the training camp periods and preseason unscathed as teams get ready for Week 1 in September.