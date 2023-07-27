X

MLB

    Angels' Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game vs. Tigers; Team Attributes Cramping, Not Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 27, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - JULY 27: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of game one of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on July 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
    Duane Burleson/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Angels confirmed that Shohei Ohtani left the second game of his team's Thursday doubleheader at the Detroit Tigers due to cramping.

    Angels sportscaster Patrick O'Neal provided more information after Ohtani hit his second homer of the matchup in the fifth inning.

    Patrick O'Neal @Patrick_ONeal

    Ohtani is done for the day. And a pretty good day it was. He was reaching for his side as he was rounding the bases. Hope to get an update in Angels Live post. 🤞 it's just precaution

    Ohtani twirled a complete game, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 6-0 win in Game 1. He then smacked two home runs in Game 2 as the Angels' designated hitter in an 11-4 victory. Michael Stefanic pinch hit for Ohtani in the top of the seventh.

    The Angels can't afford to lose Ohtani whatsoever, and thankfully it doesn't look like that will be the case as the team continues its push for the playoffs.

    Ohtani has smacked a league-high 38 home runs to go along with 80 RBI this season. His 1.070 OPS leads MLB. On the mound, he's the Angels' ace, going 9-5 with a 3.43 ERA and 156 strikeouts this year.

    L.A. is searching for its first playoff appearance since 2014, and a sweep of the Tigers helps the cause. The Halos are now just three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final wild card spot.

    The Angels will continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays beginning Friday.

