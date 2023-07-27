Angels' Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game vs. Tigers; Team Attributes Cramping, Not Injury

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels confirmed that Shohei Ohtani left the second game of his team's Thursday doubleheader at the Detroit Tigers due to cramping.

Angels sportscaster Patrick O'Neal provided more information after Ohtani hit his second homer of the matchup in the fifth inning.

Ohtani twirled a complete game, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 6-0 win in Game 1. He then smacked two home runs in Game 2 as the Angels' designated hitter in an 11-4 victory. Michael Stefanic pinch hit for Ohtani in the top of the seventh.

The Angels can't afford to lose Ohtani whatsoever, and thankfully it doesn't look like that will be the case as the team continues its push for the playoffs.

Ohtani has smacked a league-high 38 home runs to go along with 80 RBI this season. His 1.070 OPS leads MLB. On the mound, he's the Angels' ace, going 9-5 with a 3.43 ERA and 156 strikeouts this year.

L.A. is searching for its first playoff appearance since 2014, and a sweep of the Tigers helps the cause. The Halos are now just three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final wild card spot.

The Angels will continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays beginning Friday.