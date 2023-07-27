Fantasy Alert: Vikings OC Hypes Alex Mattison; 'People Didn't Realize How Good' RB Is

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For anyone concerned about how the Minnesota Vikings' offense will fare following the release of Dalvin Cook, they shouldn't be.

The organization certainly isn't.

As a matter of fact, the Vikings are excited about its future with Alexander Mattison leading the backfield after agreeing to a two-year, $7 million contract extension with the the fifth-year running back earlier this offseason.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips is ready for the rest of the world to see just how talented the former third-round pick really is.

"He always knows what to do," Phillips said Thursday. "He's very intelligent, as far as our scheme, our system, pass protection. And then he's a talented back when he's running it. He's always running forward. He's got more wiggle than I think some people give him credit for. There were a lot of times when the free guy in the hole — the eighth guy — he made him miss last year when he had his [opportunities] and then made some plays in the passing game as well. So it was kind of a no-brainer for us to try to get Alex back.

"The consistency of who he is every day, what he's put on tape every opportunity he's gotten. His multi-faceted run game, pass protection, and then his hands in the pass game — his route-running ability. I think we're going to see a lot of good things and maybe people didn't realize how good a player Alex Mattison really is."

Mattison, 25, has spent the majority of his career as Cook's backup but has always showed flashes of potential whenever the four-time Pro Bowler was out injured or resting. His most productive season was 2021, when he started four games and finished with 491 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 32 receptions for 228 yards and another score in the passing game.

He'll be leading a position group filled with unproven players such as Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride.