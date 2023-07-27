Shohei Ohtani Never Wanted Trade from Angels amid Rumors, Says Focus Is on Playoffs

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, an impending free agent, will be staying in town this year despite past rumors and speculation connecting him to contenders elsewhere.

After throwing a complete-game, one-hit shutout against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Ohtani told reporters that he didn't want to leave the Angels this year and looks forward to welcoming new additions to the club.

Sam Blum of The Athletic relayed the quotes.

Ohtani is in his sixth season with the Angels, who have failed to make the playoffs over his first five campaigns with the club despite Ohtani's brilliance. However, that could change in 2023 with L.A. winning seven of its last eight to move to 53-49, just 3.5 games out of the American League wild-card race.

The Angels have already made one big deadline move, adding starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday morning.

L.A. has also engaged in talks with the Washington Nationals regarding third baseman Jeimer Candelario, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The 29-year-old has 16 home runs and 52 RBI with a .819 OPS this year and could fill a gap with Anthony Rendon and Brandon Drury currently out with injuries.

The Halos will also welcome back superstar outfielder Mike Trout before the season ends. Trout suffered a broken hamate bone in his left wrist in early July, and he was given a six-to-eight-week return timeline.

Meanwhile, Ohtani is authoring one of the greatest seasons in baseball history with an MLB-high 36 home runs and 1.066 OPS entering Thursday. He's also gone 9-5 with a 3.43 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 120.2 innings.

He very well could carry the Angels to the playoffs thanks to a tremendous performance, and it's clear the team is intent on adding to the team and shooting for a postseason appearance.