Tim Anderson Trade Rumors: Marlins 'Looking at' White Sox SS Ahead of MLB Deadline

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been among the top reported trade candidates this summer, and it appears one National League playoff contender is eyeing his services.

The Miami Marlins "are looking at" Anderson ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Miami has used a combination of Joey Wendle, Jon Berti, Garrett Hampson and Jacob Amaya at shortstop this season, and none have performed particularly well as they've combined to hit .258/.301/.335, per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.

While Anderson is having a down year at the plate in Chicago, slashing .245/.285/.285 with no home runs, 18 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games, he has been much better following the All-Star break, hitting .378/.440/.422 with five RBI in 11 games.

Additionally, Anderson is a proven slugger, having won the American League batting title in 2019, earning a Silver Slugger in 2020 and back-to-back All-Star selections in 2021 and 2022.

From 2019-2022, the 30-year-old also slashed .318/.347/.474 with 51 home runs, 163 RBI and 53 stolen bases in 374 games.

Anderson could benefit greatly from a change of scenery as the White Sox are in the midst of an abysmal season, sitting fourth in the AL Central with a 41-62 record and little hope of contending for a playoff spot.

Chicago has already dealt starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels, and it seems like only a matter of time before it offloads Anderson, who has a $14 million club option for 2024.

If the Marlins land Anderson, they'll be in a much better position to contend for a playoff spot this summer. They currently sit third in the NL East with a 55-48 record and are just a half game back of a wild card berth.