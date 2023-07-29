Mistakes WWE Must Avoid While Booking SummerSlam 2023

Set Number: X162079 TK1

SummerSlam is one of the most important events of the year for WWE, and the company must avoid several booking mistakes that could sabotage the rest of 2023.

With a card already filled with marquee matchups for August 5, there are several top names booked in bouts that they can't lose, including Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and Cody Rhodes.

There are several booking options and storyline developments that could take place in each bout, but it would be a mistake for WWE officials to book any of the aforementioned Superstars to lose.

Here are the mistakes the company cannot make at SummerSlam.

Don't Let Jey Win

The best storyline in recent WWE history—maybe as far back as the Summer of Punk—has been the rise and fall of The Bloodline.

As much as people would like to see Jey Uso avenge his brother and take power over the family, Roman Reigns has not been champion for over 1,000 days just to lose at SummerSlam due to interference. The champion should hold the title until WrestleMania 40, and that's when he should lose it.

Jey deserves the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, as he has been one of the highlights of storyline since its inception. The war between the two cousins could be a Match of the Year contender, but it would be the wrong decision to let the challenger walk out of Ford Field in Detroit with the belt.

Reigns' story isn't over yet. Eventually, Jimmy and Jey Uso will get their revenge and Solo Sikoa will abandon the champion, but the title should remain around The Tribal Chief's waist until his empire crumbles in Philadelphia next April.

Brock Lesnar Can't Beat Cody

On paper, it's highly unlikely Cody Rhodes would ever beat Brock Lesnar in a fair fight.

The Beast Incarnate is a true once-in-a-generation athlete, but The American Nightmare needs to walk away victorious at SummerSlam.

Since making the jump back to WWE from All Elite Wrestling, Rhodes has been portrayed as the ultimate babyface, overcoming all adversity put in front of him, including the devastating loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Both Rhodes and Lesnar have earned victories in their feud, with the rubber match being one of the most anticipated moments on the SummerSlam card. While The Beast is the better athlete, Rhodes needs the win, especially if he will ultimately be the man to challenge and defeat Reigns next year.

The bout itself should be an absolute war, and whether Rhodes earns a clean victory or there is interference from another Superstar kicking off a feud against Lesnar—such as Drew McIntyre—The American Nightmare needs the win more than The Beast.

Ronda Rousey Must Dominate

Since Ronda Rousey's return to WWE programming every week, it has become abundantly clear she is protecting her character and pushing for change in the women's division.

As much as she wants to help her friend, Shayna Baszler, get over with the crowd by putting on a memorable match, the former UFC champion is a bona fide MMA legend who should be portrayed like the female version of Lesnar.

Baszler should put up a fight, but The Baddest Woman on the Planet should utterly dominate her at SummerSlam.

Now is not the time for WWE to focus on making The Queen of Spades look strong. Instead, it should be doing everything possible to convince fans that Rousey is a dominant force and the toughest woman in wrestling.

Creating that aura will increase interest in her fights and help her put over younger stars and fresher faces to ensure the long-term success of the women's division.

If WWE plans on having Rousey booked in a marquee match at WrestleMania 40, the road should begin at SummerSlam with a dominant performance and continue through the rest of 2023 until the former women's champion is again carrying around one of the top belts.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).