Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY 'Leaning Toward Buying' at MLB Deadline with Some 'Caveats'

As the New York Yankees try to navigate their way out of the American League East cellar, they are still trying to settle on a direction with the trade deadline looming on Aug. 1.

Per The Athletic's Brendan Kuty, the Yankees are currently "leaning toward" buying at the deadline "with some important caveats."

One of the big caveats is waiting to see how the team plays this weekend in their three-game series against the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

"If they tank against the first-place O's," Kuty wrote, "and if they drop further in the standings, it could weaken how willing they may be to stomach trading valuable pieces for immediate help."



