Aaron Rodgers Tells Jets Players 'They Should Be Playing with Their Brains Turned On'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers this offseason in hopes he can help them win a Super Bowl, and winning a title starts with having the right mindset.

Speaking with reporters at training camp, Rodgers discussed the type of demeanor he's trying to instill in the entire team:

"If we're just going through the motions when we're on the field, we're missing opportunity. Every time we're on the field, we should be alert for anything. And I like to test them on some stuff that maybe they haven't thought about before or maybe it was installed in Day One that we were here and maybe something we talked about in the spring, just that they know kind of how I operate.

"Everything is up, No. 1. But also, the best players are the smartest players. So any time we're on that field, whether it's a half-line walkthrough or a full 11-on-11 play, they should be playing with their brains turned on."

The Jets haven't won a Super Bowl since the 1968 season, but a step in the right direction would be for the franchise to just reach the playoffs, which is something it hasn't done since the 2010 campaign.

Rodgers can help put Gang Green in the right mindset entering the 2023 campaign, but a lot of other factors go into winning a title, such as coaching and players staying healthy.