Examining Shohei Ohtani's Free-Agency Outlook amid Rumors Angels Won't Trade Star

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere. For now.

After weeks of exhaustive reports linking the two-way phenom to a move out of California, the Los Angeles Angels superstar is off the trade market, according to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

Ohtani now heads into the second half of the 2023 campaign looking to help the Halos contend for a World Series title before he enters free agency for the first time in his career, where he will likely secure the largest contract in major league history.

Angels slugger Mike Trout is currently the league's highest-paid player after agreeing to a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in March 2019, but Ohtani's next deal is expected to smash that number, with some suggesting he could ink a deal worth $600 million.

The 2021 American League MVP would be well worth that figure, too.

In addition to winning an MVP award, Ohtani is also a three-time All-Star, Major League Player of the Year and a Silver Slugger award winner.

He's also in the midst of another impressive season, slashing .299/.398/.668 with 36 home runs, 77 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 99 games, in addition to going 8-5 on the mound with a 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 148 strikeouts in 111.2 inning across 19 starts.

Given his success both at the plate and on the mound, Ohtani is an invaluable player, and his free agency is going to be the biggest story line in all of sports come winter.

With that in mind, here's a look at some teams with perhaps the best chance to land the Japanese superstar.

New York Mets

Given the way Mets owner Steve Cohen has encouraged his team to spend over the last year—New York owns the highest payroll in baseball—the club cannot be ruled out of the Ohtani sweepstakes.

The Mets have been linked to a move for Ohtani since 2017 when he was still playing in Japan, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted in April that the franchise would be "one of the few teams" willing to pay him once he becomes a free agent following the 2023 season.

It should also be noted Ohtani already has some connections to the Mets as it was the club's current general manager, Billy Eppler, who was the one to persuade Ohtani to sign with the Angels back when he was the club's general manager from 2015-2020.

Ohtani would instantly become New York's ace and would also provide the franchise with the left-handed power bat that it has so desperately been searching for over the last several seasons.

When all is said and done, keep an eye on the Mets in the Ohtani sweepstakes moving forward.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Much like the Mets, the Dodgers have never been afraid to spend.

L.A. acquired Mookie Betts in a trade with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2020 season and signed him to a 12-year, $365 million extension shortly after. It also signed Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million deal ahead of the 2022 season.

Obviously Ohtani is going to cost a great deal more, but at one point, the Dodgers were viewed as the favorite to land the slugger in free agency. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported in March:

"Some folks around baseball see the Dodgers — one of many that will make a play for Shohei Ohtani, baseball's best player — as the very early favorite for the two-way superstar.

"They cut payroll and no one denies Ohtani's impending free agency is one of the reasons (there seem to be many).

"Anyway, the Dodgers offer an enticing combination of pluses: They are perennial winners in a geographically desirable area for him (five of his seven finalists five years ago were on the West Coast), and they obviously have the wherewithal."

ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported as recently as Tuesday that the Dodgers "covet" Ohtani. They were interested in acquiring him ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline prior to the Angels taking him off the market.

Los Angeles Angels

Ohtani has spent his entire career with the Angels, and ruling them out of the sweepstakes to retain him would be foolish.

Sure, Ohtani has the desire to play winning baseball and contend for a World Series—he's been vocal about his disdain for losing—but the Halos can always make him the promise of a turnaround a future built around him in order to retain his services.

There's also always the possibility the Angels are the highest bidder, however unrealistic that may currently seem.

L.A. taking Ohtani off the market not only signals the club intends to contend for a playoff spot in 2023, but it also likely means it will make a strong push to keep him in California for years to come.

After all, ESPN's Buster Olney reported last week that Angels owner Arte Moreno "reacted angrily" when the front office approached him about a trade involving Ohtani in 2022, so they obviously don't want to lose their franchise cornerstone.

The rumors involving Ohtani will likely continue until his next deal is signed, so fans should expect a long process to play out.