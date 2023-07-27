Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. 'Grateful' to Be Back on Field After Knee Injury Recovery

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is back on the football field after missing the entire 2022 season with a torn left ACL, and he expressed his gratitude in a public prayer on Wednesday:

Beckham suffered the injury during Super Bowl LVI in Feb. 2022, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The three-time Pro Bowler has suffered season-ending injuries numerous times, preventing one of the game's most electric talents from taking the field.

A fractured left ankle suffered in Week 5 of the 2017 campaign ended his season with the New York Giants.

Three years later, Beckham suffered a torn left ACL while playing for the Cleveland Browns in a Week 7 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

OBJ returned the following year and was traded to the Rams midseason, helping L.A. win a Super Bowl. He sat out the entire 2022 season as he rehabbed his knee before signing a one-year, $15 million contract with Baltimore,

When healthy, Beckham has been nothing short of spectacular, amassing a per 17-game average of 114 receptions, 1,630 yards and 14 touchdowns during his first three seasons (2014-2016), per Pro Football Reference.

Despite previously suffering two serious season-ending injuries, Beckham still excelled on the field for the Rams, notably snagging 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Now he moves to the Ravens in hopes of helping ignite the offense. The table is set for Baltimore to take off with Lamar Jackson back under center and rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers aboard alongside other talents such as running back J.K. Dobbins and tight end Mark Andrews.

If Beckham stays healthy, he should have a positive impact as Baltimore looks for a return trip to the playoffs and more.