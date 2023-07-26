Report: Nets' Ben Simmons Is Healthiest He's Been Since 2020-21 Amid Injury Rehab

Elsa/Getty Images

Ben Simmons has played all of 42 games in parts of two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets while dealing with persistent back issues, causing major question marks about his future.

But ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported during Wednesday's NBA Today that the guard-forward is healthy heading into the 2023-24 campaign:

"I talked to somebody close to [Simmons]... They would say, 'I would say he's in the final stage of prep for the season and he has passed every benchmark and is as healthy as he has ever been since his last year in Philly. Brooklyn has been incredibly supportive and the plan is for him to be the Nets' point guard and primary ball-handler this upcoming season. The expectation is he will fully resume his career at the level he has prior to leaving Philadelphia.'"

