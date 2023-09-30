Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals QB Weeks Away from Knee Injury Return; Staying on PUP

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to come off the the physically unable to perform list when eligible following Week 4 and is "still considered weeks away from playing," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Murray has been sidelined since tearing his ACL during a Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots during the 2022 season. He underwent surgery to repair the ailment in January.

The two-time Pro Bowler spoke about his recovery for the first time during an appearance on the Flight Plan podcast in July (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra):

"It's got to be a positive. There really is no option for it to be a negative," Murray said. I feel you get your little grace period right after it happens, dwell on it, soak in it, let the feelings take over. After that, (expletive), we gotta go. Life doesn't stop. The job doesn't stop. And I'm not going to stop."

Murray was having a decent 2022 season before being ruled out with a torn ACL, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 11 games, in addition to rushing for 418 yards and three scores.

The 26-year-old's injury was a crushing blow for the Cardinals, which finished the season with a 4-13 record and missed the postseason for the sixth time in seven seasons.

His absence to begin the 2023 season has also been difficult for Arizona as it has relied on Joshua Dobbs, who has led the team to a 1-2 record while completing 72 percent of his passes for just 549 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 93 yards and one score.