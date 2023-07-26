Report: Tom Brady's Raiders Ownership Stake Acquisition Complicated by New NFL Rule

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Tom Brady's attempt to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders might be hitting a snag.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported NFL owners voted in favor of a rule that prohibits team employees who aren't family members from gaining equity in a franchise. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday the new rule "complicates" the proposed collaboration between Brady and the Raiders.

"During last week's special meeting to approve the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke passionately against the proposed rule, explaining that he had planned to employ Brady as part of the deal for Brady to buy a piece of the team," Florio wrote.

As a result, Brady and Davis may have to rework their agreement, and Florio wondered whether the venture collapses altogether.

Davs confirmed to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez in May the Hall of Fame-bound former quarterback had agreed to join the Raiders' ownership group.

Florio reported in June the belief around the league was that Brady was "buying something more than a ceremonial sliver of the Raiders." The 45-year-old subsequently told the Associated Press' Brooke Lefferts he intended to play "a very passive role" within the organization.

Based on those comments, Brady intended to have some level of official duties with the Raiders, even if they were minimal and didn't rise to exercising authority over football-related matters.

Now, that opportunity appears to be off the table if he wants to still pursue an equity stake.