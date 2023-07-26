Commanders' Sam Howell Not Interested in Being Featured on Season 2 of 'Quarterback'

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Netflix may have renewed Quarterback for a second season, but it's looking like the streamer is going to have trouble finding willing signal-callers to film their 2023 season.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell became the latest in a string of quarterbacks who said they have no interest being part of the project.

Howell told reporters Wednesday that his focus remains on earning the Commanders' starting job this season. He's currently slated to battle with Jacoby Brissett in training camp for the job.

Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts have already come out saying they declined offers to appear in the show's second season, which was recently commissioned by Netflix.

The first season, which debuted earlier this month, followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. It was an instant hit for Netflix, sitting atop the most-watched programs in the United States during its opening week and remaining in the top 10.

While the first season came and went almost completely without controversy, all three quarterbacks gave unprecedented access to their professional and personal lives. It's easy to see why some players would be hesitant to take part in filming.

The NFL's agreement with HBO guarantees a pool of teams are eligible each year for Hard Knocks, and teams do not have the option to opt out if they are among the pool.

Netflix and the NFL do not have the same agreement, so it will be up to the streamer to sweeten the pot enough for the quarterbacks to open their lives for public consumption.