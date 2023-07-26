Stefon Diggs, Bills 'In a Good Spot' to Start Training Camp, HC Sean McDermott Says

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs' relationship with the Buffalo Bills may have been strained during the offseason, but the Pro Bowl wide receiver is in camp and ready to put in work.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters the parties are "in a good spot" as training camp gets underway.

"We're in a good spot," McDermott told reporters Wednesday. "Stef is ready to practice. He is in the locker room right now. ... We're in a good spot. As far as the team is concerned, we have a lot of work to do. I think that's really our focus and it should be our focus. About the team and making sure we're putting the work out here that we need to put in."

Diggs sat out the entirety of the Bills' voluntary offseason program, and there was confusion about his status for mandatory minicamp last month. He ultimately showed up to camp but not before McDermott publicly expressed concern about Diggs' status—a move that raised concern the star wideout could want out of Buffalo.

Ultimately, it appears whatever differences between the two parties existed have been squashed. Diggs' last appearance for the Bills came during their Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which saw him berate quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines.

Allen has attempted to diffuse any rumors of tension between the two throughout the offseason.

"I love him. That's my guy," Allen said on the Bussin With the Boys podcast. "The media has blown this so far out of proportion. We are in a minicamp. We're not playing a game for four months.

"He doesn't show up for one day, he's still there, coach asked him to go home, they're in talks, they're trying to resolve some things. They're still talking about it. Let it go. There's no reason to continue talking about it."

Diggs has racked up over 100 receptions in each of his three seasons in Buffalo. He recorded 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and was on pace for career numbers before his production dipped in the second half—something that was a clear source of frustration the bubbled over.