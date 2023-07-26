Tyreek Hill Marina Incident Still Being Investigated by NFL, Dolphins' McDaniel Says

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

While Tyreek Hill resolved the legal aspect of a June incident at a Miami marina, he remains subject to potential discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday the league is still looking into the situation involving the star wide receiver.

Ian Margol of Local 10 News in Miami reported on June 20 that Hill was being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department for allegedly hitting an employee at Haulover Marina after a disagreement between the two.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reported additional details about the alleged incident:

A spokesperson for the Dolphins issued a statement to Margol, saying: "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time."

On Monday, attorneys for both men announced a settlement had been reached between the two parties.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," Evan Feldman, the attorney for an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, the attorney for Hill, said in a joint statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wednesday marks the first day of Dolphins training camp. Hill is entering his second season with the team after being acquired in a March 2022 trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The seven-time Pro Bowler set career highs with 119 receptions and 1,710 yards in 17 starts last season.