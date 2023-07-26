Cowboys' Jerry Jones Expects Dak Prescott to Limit Turnovers After 15 INT in 2022

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him lead the NFL with 15 interceptions, but he hasn't lost the confidence of the organization.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday that he predicts Prescott will find a way to limit his turnovers in 2023.

"What I expect is not the unexpected. What last year represented relative to turnovers was unexpected," Jones told reporters. "I expect to see what we expect from Dak, which is don't turn the ball over, be protective of the ball. When I think of Dak, that's the first thing that comes to my mind. That's what he does good."

Despite throwing 23 touchdowns, Prescott's 15 picks were particularly alarming considering he was limited to just 12 regular-season games due to a thumb injury. He also threw two more interceptions in the playoffs before Dallas was eliminated in the divisional round.

In his first six seasons prior to 2022, Prescott had never thrown more than 13 interceptions in a single year. He said earlier this month that he understands the scrutiny he faced after last season and he isn't worried about his outlook going forward.

"We are a talking point," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "As you find something to talk about, that's the first thing to go to. As I've said before, I know who I am."

The Cowboys are installing a new offensive system under head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who spent the 2022 season as a coaching analyst. The hope is that Prescott will benefit from working in the new scheme as well as cleaning up his fundamentals.

"Dak loves some of the things we're doing from training the footwork and the timing and some of the rhythm things, tying the routes to his feet," Schottenheimer told Archer. "We expect him to have a huge year."

For his part, Prescott has embraced the changes and appears poised to implement them when the Cowboys open their 2023 season against the New York Giants on Sept. 10.

"I'm being pressed," Prescott said. "I'm being challenged in ways that maybe I haven't before, but it's awesome."