Projecting Warriors' Depth Chart, Rotation After 2023 NBA Free Agency

2 of 3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Starters: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson



While Paul could be less than thrilled with this projection, the Splash Brothers remain the most logical choices to start in the backcourt.



The seamless fit of Curry and Thompson—the greatest shooting guard combo ever assembled—is well-documented and has proven to be a championship combination four times over. Keeping them in the guard spots also allows Golden State to put more size—and defensive resistance—in the frontcourt.



Reserves: Chris Paul, Gary Payton II, Cory Joseph, Brandin Podziemski



While there will be times in which Curry and Paul are deployed together, the biggest lift Paul can provide is holding things together when Curry needs a breather. The non-Curry minutes have long been a challenge for Golden State. This past season, the Dubs were 8.1 points worse per 100 possessions with Curry off the floor, per NBA.com.



Outside of the Splash Brothers and Paul, the only guard likely to handle nightly minutes is Payton, who has found his niche as a tenacious defender and steady finisher at the rim. Joseph can run the offense when needed, but he might only be called upon to cover any absences of the point guards in front of him (which could be many with Curry and Paul both on the wrong side of 35).



Podziemski, this summer's No. 19 pick, will probably need a strong training camp—or, more likely, a really good stretch in the G League—to see anything more than mop-up duty. He could potentially help this offense as a shot-maker and secondary creator, but the athletic challenges ahead of him are steep.

