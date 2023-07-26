Calais Campbell: Patriots' Mac Jones Was Only QB Who Made 'Disrespectful' Trash Talk

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mac Jones is apparently not making any friends among rival defenders.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell said the New England Patriots quarterback was "disrespectful" in talking trash.

"Philip Rivers was a good trash talker, but he was never disrespectful, Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful," Campbell said, per The Athletic. "I'm like, 'Hold on, man.' Just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, 'You don't trash-talk me.'"

Campbell said defensive linemen tend to take things easier on quarterbacks who talk trash but do so respectfully. Patrick Mahomes revealed his thoughts on the trash talk process during an episode of Netflix's Quarterback series.

"It's very true," Campbell said. "[Mahomes] let the cat out of the bag. Though, now I know you're only being nice because you don't want to get hit. There is definitely truth to that."

Campbell is heading into his 16th NFL season and is in his first season with the Falcons after signing a one-year, $7 million contract this offseason. He spent the previous three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and has also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars through his career.

The veteran defensive end has certainly run through the gambit of all quarterback styles over the course of his career. For reference: Brett Favre was still active early in Campbell's career, and he's been in the league for essentially the entire Aaron Rodgers era.

Jones' reputation as a "disrespectful" trash talker is interesting given his shaky play over his two-year NFL career. One would think a player with Jones' lack of resume would keep relatively quiet until they prove themselves at the NFL level.