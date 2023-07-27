Justin Herbert, 5 Under-the-Radar MVP Candidates for 2023 NFL Season

0 of 5

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the field, nothing changed Wednesday about Justin Herbert's circumstances. He's still coached by Brandon Staley and Kellen Moore, his supporting cast generally remains the same as it was post-draft, and he continues to be a Pro Bowl quarterback entering his fourth NFL season for the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, because the 25-year-old just became the highest-paid player in NFL history, the expectations will naturally change for him in 2023.

That's what happens when you finally cash in, and Herbert's new five-year, $262.5 million contract stands out.

The reality is the 2020 No. 6 overall pick was already an under-the-radar MVP candidate for 2023. Let's elaborate on that and toss out four other players who have the ability to win that award despite not possessing MVP odds better than +1500 at DraftKings.