Matthew Slater Says Patriots' 'Time for Excuses' Is Over: 'Put Up or Shut Up'

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater is ready to see them become a factor in the AFC playoff race again.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the 10-time Pro Bowler explained it's time for the Patriots "to put up or shut up" after missing the postseason in two of the past three years.

"I think the time for excuses is up," Slater said. "We've had enough excuses the last couple of seasons. It's time for us to put up or shut up."

In three years since Tom Brady left, the Patriots are 25-25 with just one winning season (10-7 in 2021).

Last season was a significant step back, especially for the offense. They went from averaging 27.2 points per game in Mac Jones' rookie year to 21.4 points per game in 2022.

Matt Patricia, whose only previous experience as an offensive coach was as an assistant in 2004, was hired by head coach Bill Belichick as a senior football advisor and offensive line coach. He served as the primary offensive play-caller for the team, though no one on the staff was officially designated as the offensive coordinator.

It was apparent throughout the season that Jones was unhappy with the state of the offense. He was seen on the sidelines multiple times over the course of the year appearing to call out the plays being called.

In January, NBC Sports' Chris Simms said on PFT Live (starts at 4:20 mark) that Jones was calling people outside of the Patriots' organization for help with the offense.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston said on WEEI's Jones & Mego with Arcand that Jones' decision to seek outside help "really pissed" Belichick off when there was speculation the team was looking to trade the 24-year-old quarterback.

Patricia was fired by the team at the end of the season. Bill O'Brien, who previously worked on the Patriots' coaching staff from 2007 to '11, was brought back as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

There does seem to be mounting pressure in New England. Owner Robert Kraft has at least hinted about the possibility of Belichick being on the hot seat.

The Patriots' only playoff appearance in the post-Brady era was during the 2021 season. They lost 47-17 to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game.