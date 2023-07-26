Buying or Selling Patriots' Top Offseason Performances Ahead of Training Camp

Buying or Selling Patriots' Top Offseason Performances Ahead of Training CampJuly 26, 2023
The New England Patriots have all sorts of questions strewn across their offensive depth chart.
The Patriots do not have a ton of running back depth and they need a clear answer at right tackle to properly protect Mac Jones.
There are signs at running back that one of the team's young running backs could step up in the pecking order, but there may be concerns on the offensive line if one of the veteran free-agent signings fails to win the right tackle job.
The Patriots appear to be better suited for success on defense thanks to the addition of Christian Gonzalez and a few others.
Gonzalez could turn into one of the biggest game-changers out of the 2023 NFL draft class, and the Patriots may need that if the offensive switches do not work right away under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Buy: Pierre Strong Jr.
Someone has to back up Rhamondre Stevenson.
Damien Harris' free-agent departure and James Robinson's summer release signaled Pierre Strong Jr. can fill that role.
The Patriots have had some dominant running backs during the Bill Belichick era, but they have primarily used multiple ball carriers throughout a season, like they did last season with Harris and Stevenson.
Strong seems to be the best option to back up Stevenson between himself, Ty Montgomery and Kevin Harris.
Montgomery has been more of a utility player throughout his career. Harris could break through, but he needs a strong camp to do so.
Strong displayed some flashes of skill in his rookie campaign with 10 carries, 100 rushing yards and a score.
Unless the Patriots sign Dalvin Cook, or another veteran free agent, Strong seems to be the player ready to take on more backfield responsibilities.
Sell: Riley Reiff
The Patriots signed 34-year-old Riley Reiff to shore up their offensive line.
However, the veteran offensive tackle may not win the right tackle job in a battle with Conor McDermott.
SB Nation's Brian Hines noted McDermott minicamp progression compared to Reiff.
"While the 34-year old Reiff opened the spring on the right side, McDermott seemed to have surpassed him for such spot at the conclusion of minicamp."
The Patriots need better protection for Mac Jones, and the right tackle decision will come to who performs best in training camp, not which player has the biggest resume.
Reiff only started 22 games between the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears in the last two seasons.
Durability could be a concern for the 34-year-old as well, and that may play against him if McDermott has a better, or equally as good, training camp.
Buy: Christian Gonzalez
The Patriots do not have to worry about picking their starters at cornerback.
First-round pick Christian Gonzalez should partner Jonathan Jones at the top of a loaded depth chart.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein broke down Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Year candidacy.
"This award typically rewards takeaways and splash plays, which might not be his strength as a rookie. Gonzalez enters the league with the size, length, speed and fluidity that every team covets in a CB1."
Belichick heaped some praise on the Oregon product when he talked about him this summer, per NFL.com's Nick Shook.
"He's been great to work with, and I look forward to getting him ready to go for training camp."
Gonzalez's on-the-ball skills could be vital to the Patriots to create more turnovers, especially early in the season if the offense is not clicking right away.