Buying or Selling Patriots' Top Offseason Performances Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 3

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots have all sorts of questions strewn across their offensive depth chart.

The Patriots do not have a ton of running back depth and they need a clear answer at right tackle to properly protect Mac Jones.

There are signs at running back that one of the team's young running backs could step up in the pecking order, but there may be concerns on the offensive line if one of the veteran free-agent signings fails to win the right tackle job.

The Patriots appear to be better suited for success on defense thanks to the addition of Christian Gonzalez and a few others.

Gonzalez could turn into one of the biggest game-changers out of the 2023 NFL draft class, and the Patriots may need that if the offensive switches do not work right away under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.