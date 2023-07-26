NFL Rumors: Tytus Howard, Texans Agree to 3-Year, $56M Contract Extension

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard, who was about to enter the final year of his contract in 2023, reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $56 million with $36.5 million in guaranteed money.

Howard, who was selected No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama State, has primarily been the Texans' starting right tackle during his four-year NFL career.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston added that Howard is now one of the NFL's highest-paid right tackles with an average annual contract value of $18.6 million. He will also receive an $18 million signing bonus.

Houston had exercised the fifth-year option in Howard's rookie contract for 2023 at $13.202 million, meaning he could have potentially signed elsewhere in free agency next offseason had the Texans not signed him to a new deal.

There were some question marks surrounding Howard and his status as a first-round pick since he played at a small school, but it didn't take him long to prove he belonged.

After starting eight games as a rookie, Howard upped it to 14 starts in 2020 and 15 starts in 2021. He then went on to start all 17 games for the Texans last season.

Due to the presence of three-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, Howard has had the luxury of growing and learning at a slightly less stressful position on the right side.

Houston signed Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million contract extension in March, meaning the Texans have their bookend offensive tackles locked in for years to come.

That could prove significant in the development of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

If Howard and Tunsil can keep him protected and off the turf in the coming years, it could go a long way toward helping Stroud blossom into the franchise quarterback the Texans so desperately need.