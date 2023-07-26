X

    Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Zambia in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyJuly 26, 2023

    AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 26: Alba Redondo of Spain celebrates scoring during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park on July 26, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
    Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

    Spain cruised into the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 5-0 win over Zambia on Wednesday.

    The five goals marked the largest single-game total at the Women's World Cup for Spain.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Spain's 5 goals against Zambia is the most it has ever scored in a FIFA Women's World Cup match 🇪🇸<br><br>Rewatch all 5️⃣ of La Roja's historic goals ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/keLz94f0Vz">pic.twitter.com/keLz94f0Vz</a>

    The rout began in elite fashion in the ninth minute thanks to a thunderbolt of a strike from Teresa Abelleira.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Did we just witness the best goal of the tournament so far?<br><br>Teresa Abelleira's strike for Spain was a pure rocket 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/ld2gmMzo6U">pic.twitter.com/ld2gmMzo6U</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Absolutely nobody is stopping that shot from Teresa Abelleira.

    Fanzine Women's World Cup @FanzineWSL

    Teresa Abelleira with the fastest goal of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> and potentially the goal of the tournament.<br><br>What a strike 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/kqiUJ0brgc">pic.twitter.com/kqiUJ0brgc</a>

    The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder's stunning goal will catch all the headlines, but she also turned in a controlling performance in the middle of the park.

    Yash @Odriozolite

    Teresa Abelleira vs Zambia | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <br><br>Another passing clinic from Tere in the midfield &amp; even though the opposition hasn't been strong really, she has done well to dictate the play with her passing<br><br>Another 100+ passes attempted in a game &amp; a goal on top of good defensive work <a href="https://t.co/DW600MOAka">pic.twitter.com/DW600MOAka</a>

    Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball

    Teresa Abelleira controlling the game for Spain, has controlled the tempo with her passing range. When Spain have gone more direct she has been the source of that, don't usually see a Spanish team trying to go over the top of a defence. Excellent performance in the middle.

    Spain struck again in the 13th minute through an easy back post header from Jennifer Hermoso.

    Hermoso also scored in the 70th minute. She was one of two Spain players with a brace. Alba Redondo netted goals in the 69th and 85th minutes.

    Hermoso's second tally was her 50th international goal for La Roja.

    Attacking Third @AttackingThird

    Jenni Hermoso becomes only the second player (men's or women's) to score 50 goals for Spain, doing so in 100 matches. 💪<br><br>She also won Player of the Match in Spain's 5-0 win over Zambia. 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/8RCrvh8Uzx">pic.twitter.com/8RCrvh8Uzx</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    Only two players have scored 50 goals for Spain's senior national sides:⁠<br>⁠<br>David Villa⁠<br>◎ 98 caps⁠<br>◉ 59 goals⁠<br>⁠<br>Jennifer Hermoso<br>◎ 100 caps⁠<br>◉ 50 goals⁠<br>⁠⁠<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/rYcoOPLsyu">pic.twitter.com/rYcoOPLsyu</a>

    Sofascore @SofascoreINT

    🔟 | PERFECT PERFORMANCE<br><br>Jennifer Hermoso v Zambia:<br><br>👌 93 touches<br>⚽️ 2 goals<br>🎯 5 shots/4 on target<br>🅰️ 1 assist<br>🔑 2 key passes<br>🔭 4/4 accurate long balls<br>💨 5/8 successful dribbles<br>⚔️ 11/14 duels won<br>📈 10 Sofascore rating<br><br>An outstanding display by the Spain's no. 10! 🇪🇸🔥 <a href="https://t.co/5QhCWshMsc">pic.twitter.com/5QhCWshMsc</a>

    Redondo came off the bench to score the 12th and 13th goals of her international career.

    OptaJose @OptaJose

    2 - With her brace against Zambia, Alba Redondo becomes the second Spanish player to score more than one goal in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> , after Jenni Hermoso (5).<br><br>Effective. <a href="https://t.co/3xeHA8balH">pic.twitter.com/3xeHA8balH</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    ALBA REDONDO MAKES IT THREE 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/vGoOGh7qHu">pic.twitter.com/vGoOGh7qHu</a>

    Spain's win set up a colossal clash with Japan to finish off Group C. Spain sits in first place with a better goal differential. La Roja need a win or draw to top the group, while Japan must win because of the goal differential tiebreaker.

    The Group C winner faces the Group A runner-up, and the Group C runner-up takes on the Group A winner. Group A is a mess right now with favorite Norway in fourth place through two matches.

    FotMob @FotMob

    ➡️ Spain and Japan qualify for the knockout stages at the World Cup following their respective 5-0 and 2-0 wins over Zambia and Costa Rica. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/tpdUuB2qg1">pic.twitter.com/tpdUuB2qg1</a>

    Michael Cox @Zonal_Marking

    Japan v Spain could / should be the game of the group stage, but not sure how much incentive there is to finish top, as Group A is much of a muchness.

    Skyesephine Deloris Jordan Fan - Openly Vaxxed @SouthernSylvs

    Japan v Spain might be the match of the group stages, whew