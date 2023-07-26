Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Zambia in 2023 Women's World Cup

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Spain cruised into the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 5-0 win over Zambia on Wednesday.

The five goals marked the largest single-game total at the Women's World Cup for Spain.

The rout began in elite fashion in the ninth minute thanks to a thunderbolt of a strike from Teresa Abelleira.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder's stunning goal will catch all the headlines, but she also turned in a controlling performance in the middle of the park.

Spain struck again in the 13th minute through an easy back post header from Jennifer Hermoso.

Hermoso also scored in the 70th minute. She was one of two Spain players with a brace. Alba Redondo netted goals in the 69th and 85th minutes.

Hermoso's second tally was her 50th international goal for La Roja.

Redondo came off the bench to score the 12th and 13th goals of her international career.

Spain's win set up a colossal clash with Japan to finish off Group C. Spain sits in first place with a better goal differential. La Roja need a win or draw to top the group, while Japan must win because of the goal differential tiebreaker.

The Group C winner faces the Group A runner-up, and the Group C runner-up takes on the Group A winner. Group A is a mess right now with favorite Norway in fourth place through two matches.