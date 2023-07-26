Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Zambia in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Zambia in 2023 Women's World CupJuly 26, 2023
Spain cruised into the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 5-0 win over Zambia on Wednesday.
The five goals marked the largest single-game total at the Women's World Cup for Spain.
The rout began in elite fashion in the ninth minute thanks to a thunderbolt of a strike from Teresa Abelleira.
Fanzine Women's World Cup @FanzineWSL
Teresa Abelleira with the fastest goal of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> and potentially the goal of the tournament.<br><br>What a strike 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/kqiUJ0brgc">pic.twitter.com/kqiUJ0brgc</a>
The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder's stunning goal will catch all the headlines, but she also turned in a controlling performance in the middle of the park.
Yash @Odriozolite
Teresa Abelleira vs Zambia | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <br><br>Another passing clinic from Tere in the midfield & even though the opposition hasn't been strong really, she has done well to dictate the play with her passing<br><br>Another 100+ passes attempted in a game & a goal on top of good defensive work <a href="https://t.co/DW600MOAka">pic.twitter.com/DW600MOAka</a>
Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball
Teresa Abelleira controlling the game for Spain, has controlled the tempo with her passing range. When Spain have gone more direct she has been the source of that, don't usually see a Spanish team trying to go over the top of a defence. Excellent performance in the middle.
Spain struck again in the 13th minute through an easy back post header from Jennifer Hermoso.
Hermoso also scored in the 70th minute. She was one of two Spain players with a brace. Alba Redondo netted goals in the 69th and 85th minutes.
Hermoso's second tally was her 50th international goal for La Roja.
Squawka @Squawka
Only two players have scored 50 goals for Spain's senior national sides:<br><br>David Villa<br>◎ 98 caps<br>◉ 59 goals<br><br>Jennifer Hermoso<br>◎ 100 caps<br>◉ 50 goals<br><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/rYcoOPLsyu">pic.twitter.com/rYcoOPLsyu</a>
Sofascore @SofascoreINT
🔟 | PERFECT PERFORMANCE<br><br>Jennifer Hermoso v Zambia:<br><br>👌 93 touches<br>⚽️ 2 goals<br>🎯 5 shots/4 on target<br>🅰️ 1 assist<br>🔑 2 key passes<br>🔭 4/4 accurate long balls<br>💨 5/8 successful dribbles<br>⚔️ 11/14 duels won<br>📈 10 Sofascore rating<br><br>An outstanding display by the Spain's no. 10! 🇪🇸🔥 <a href="https://t.co/5QhCWshMsc">pic.twitter.com/5QhCWshMsc</a>
Redondo came off the bench to score the 12th and 13th goals of her international career.
OptaJose @OptaJose
2 - With her brace against Zambia, Alba Redondo becomes the second Spanish player to score more than one goal in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> , after Jenni Hermoso (5).<br><br>Effective. <a href="https://t.co/3xeHA8balH">pic.twitter.com/3xeHA8balH</a>
Spain's win set up a colossal clash with Japan to finish off Group C. Spain sits in first place with a better goal differential. La Roja need a win or draw to top the group, while Japan must win because of the goal differential tiebreaker.
The Group C winner faces the Group A runner-up, and the Group C runner-up takes on the Group A winner. Group A is a mess right now with favorite Norway in fourth place through two matches.
FotMob @FotMob
➡️ Spain and Japan qualify for the knockout stages at the World Cup following their respective 5-0 and 2-0 wins over Zambia and Costa Rica. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/tpdUuB2qg1">pic.twitter.com/tpdUuB2qg1</a>