Tim Anderson Is Still a Deadline Gem for Playoff Contenders Amid MLB Trade Rumors

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

By all measurable standard statistics, Tim Anderson is having a down season. That has not stopped potential playoff teams from eyeing him as potential trade candidate before the August 1 deadline.



Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Chicago White Sox star shortstop is one of the middle infielders drawing trade interest from several contenders, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers.



His hits are down, home runs are nonexistent, and his on-base percentage and OPS have both taken big dips.



A deeper dive into his MLB Statcast provides a look at a player who is in the 27th percentile in exit velocity, sixth percentile in barrel percentage, 10th in expected slugging and whose walk percentage is in the eighth percentage.

His exit velocity numbers are down in comparison to his fantastic 2021 season but a look at the years that preceded that campaign suggest it was more of an exception than the rule as Anderson has traditionally ranked in lower percentiles in that category.



None of that is reflective of a player that was once considered to be one of the most exciting young stars in the Majors.

Upon closer look at his more recent numbers at the plate, and his defensive stats, it is clear that Anderson is still a trade gem for any playoff team that may looking to acquire his services.



Over his last seven games, Anderson has heated up, tallying 11 hits and scoring five runs. He has three RBI, walked twice and stole a bag. He is hitting .379/.438/.448 and has helped keep the White Sox remotely competitive despite a post-All-Star break stretch that has seen the team go 3-7.



Beyond his suddenly hot offensive streak is defensive play that is as steady as ever.



Anderson has 96 putouts through 74 games, has assisted in 148 and turned 33 double plays.

Furthermore, he is an adaptive infielder.



He is at his best at shortstop, where he currently a .972 fielding percentage in 2023, good enough for the second-best of his career. He has also proven an ability to play second base, a trait that will be of great interest to the contenders named in Morosi's report, though his percentage there (.833) is not as high.



The Blue Jays, Mariners, Brewers and Giants are all set at shortstop, though the latter will eventually need to upgrade from an aging, and currently injured, Brandon Crawford. All four could use an upgrade at second base, though, and Anderson's ability to turn a double play would be advantageous for all of those squads as they battle for playoff positioning.



The key may prove to be whether Anderson can sustain the improved offensive he has shown over the last handful of games.

He is currently under a deal through 2023, with a club option for next year would want to make sure they are not handing over promising prospects or young players for the lesser version of the former All-Star that has struggled to match his stat line from 2021.

Especially if they only get him for two months.



If he does maintain the momentum he has built over the last seven games, he has the potential to be at the center of the deadline deal of this season as an excellent defender and a hitter who gets on base and drives in runs.

