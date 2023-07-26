Kevin Durant on Twitter: I'm 'Still Thinking About What They May Say' When Offline

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant may respond to many of his critics on Twitter, but that doesn't mean he's constantly on the social media platform.

The Phoenix Suns star said Tuesday at the Game Plan sports business conference that he's always thinking about what people might say about him online, even when he shuts his phone off:

It was just last month when Durant hopped in a Twitter Spaces titled "Kevin Durant is not top 5" to rip NBA fans for how they consume the game and determine someone's value.

"I just think how y'all even look at the game is whack as f--k. You factor in team success when you talking about players. I just think how y'all consume the game is trash, like are you good or not?

"I mean some things could be that simple. Are you just good or not? I mean, a lot of people have seen it for a long time brother and it's OK. These lists don't really mean nothing anyway, so why are you getting so upset about 'em?"

Durant is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history, though his haters will say the two NBA titles he won with the Golden State Warriors were thanks to the fact he teamed up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to form a super team.

However, the 34-year-old has found a great deal of individual success, earning four scoring titles, 13 All-Star selections and two NBA Finals MVP awards since being drafted in 2007.

Additionally, he's coming off an impressive 2022-23 season in which he averaged 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 47 games while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep.

Entering his first full season with the Suns in 2023-24 following a 2022-23 midseason trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is eyeing his third NBA title, and the Suns will be among the championship favorites with a roster that also includes Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Bradley Beal.