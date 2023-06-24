Suns' Kevin Durant Rips Fans on Twitter Spaces: 'How Y'all Consume the Game Is Trash'

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

"Kevin Durant is not top 5."

That is the name of the Twitter Spaces Durant joined on Friday, ripping fans for how they consume the game and determine a player's value.

"I just think how y'all even look at the game is whack as f--k. You factor in team success when you talking about players. I just think how y'all consume the game is trash, like are you good or not?

"I mean some things could be that simple. Are you just good or not? I mean, a lot of people have seen it for a long time brother and it's OK. These lists don't really mean nothing anyway, so why are you getting so upset about 'em?"

Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, and he's often criticized for those championships because he won them with a super team that included Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Regardless of that, it's clear Durant is one of the top talents in the NBA, having won four scoring titles and achieving numerous other accolades, and he's up there with Curry and LeBron James as one of the best players in the league.

If Durant can lead the Phoenix Suns to an NBA title next season alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, it'll only help cement his legacy and status as one of the best players in league history.