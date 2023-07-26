Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz Dies at Age 70

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that team chairman William Rockwell "Rocky" Wirtz has died. He was 70.

Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of Rocky Wirtz, said in a statement:

"Our hearts are very heavy today. Our dad was a passionate businessman committed to making Chicago a great place to live, work and visit, but his true love was for his family and close friends. He was a loving father, a devoted husband to Marilyn, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a doting grandfather to his six remarkable grandchildren. His passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many and we will miss him terribly."

Wirtz took over as Blackhawks chairman in September 2007 following the death of his father, Bill. The announcement was somewhat of a surprise as his brother, Peter, was named the owner before giving up control to Rocky.

Wirtz quickly revitalized the Blackhawks into a perennial playoff contender following years of disappointment. One of his largest moves was getting the team's home games on local television in Chicago after his father refused to do so.

It was around that same time that Chicago built one of the most successful teams of the last two decades highlighted by the drafting of franchise icons Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, who helped the club win three Stanley Cups—2010, 2013 and 2015.

Additionally, the Blackhawks reached the playoffs in nine straight seasons from 2009-2017 and also reached the postseason during the 2019-20 campaign.

However, Wirtz's tenure was tarnished by the October 2021 release of the Jenner and Block report detailing the franchise's mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by former player Kyle Beach against former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Wirtz was found to have been unaware of the allegations, though the report led to major changes within the organization, including the firing of general manager Stan Bowman. The NHL also fined the franchise $2 million.

In recent seasons, Wirtz watched general manager Kyle Davidson begin the rebuilding of a franchise desperate for a turnaround, and landing top prospect Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft should only accelerate the process.