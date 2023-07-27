Grading MLB Fans' Trade Proposals on Jonathan India and More Ahead of 2023 Deadline

Grading MLB Fans' Trade Proposals on Jonathan India and More Ahead of 2023 DeadlineJuly 27, 2023
Bleacher Report will have plenty of MLB trade deadline coverage in the coming days, but first we turned things over to our readers to offer up some trade ideas of their own.
B/R users were asked to provide their best trade deadline pitches for potential inclusion in this article.
Ahead is a sampling of the best and worst that were selected for further analysis, and along with breaking down each idea, the proposals each received a letter grade of A, B, C, D or F based on how balanced the two sides of the deal are and how realistic it is for both teams.
Shohei Ohtani, Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger, Dylan Cease, Jonathan India, Josh Hader, Jeimer Candelario, David Bednar and a wide range of St. Louis Cardinals players were all on the move in fans' trade ideas.
Let's get to the grading!
Vaughn Grissom = Josh Hader?
To ATL: LHP Josh Hader
To SD: IF Vaughn Grissom, LHP Jared Shuster
User: @HtownUGAfan and @DawgsChop_Hawks
To ATL: LHP Josh Hader
To SD: IF Vaughn Grissom, LHP Dylan Dodd
User: @Jackson11B1
To ATL: LHP Josh Hader
To SD: IF Vaughn Grissom, RHP AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP Owen Murphy
User: @JCMurrzy96
Grade: C
For all the injuries they have weathered to the starting rotation, the Atlanta Braves' biggest need at the deadline might be a late-inning reliever to bolster the back of their bullpen.
It's interesting to see how quickly Vaughn Grissom has gone from the next big thing in Atlanta a year ago to a player multiple fans are willing to trade away, with other prospects, for a two-month rental of Josh Hader.
The 22-year-old is hitting .322/.398/.471 with 33 extra-base hits in 72 games at Triple-A while continuing to work on his defensive game, and he is under club control through the 2028 season.
Hader is a logical target for the Braves, but giving up on Grissom would be a mistake, and that third trade proposal was one of the biggest overpays of any deal suggested in the comment thread.
A deal built around Shuster or Dodd and a high-ceiling young prospect like Ignacio Alvarez would be a more logical starting point in negotiations.
Grading Jeimer Candelario Trade Ideas
To MIA: 3B Jeimer Candelario
To WAS: RHP Jacob Miller, C Ronald Hernandez
User: @eagu
The return here feels a little light given the lack of quality bats on the market, but the basic framework makes sense. Miller is a high-ceiling 19-year-old who is more projection than production at this point, while Hernandez is hitting .300/.470/.460 with more walks (32) than strikeouts (26) in 30 games in rookie ball. Both are projects, but both have enough upside to make this a win for the Nationals down the road.
Grade: B
To MIL: 3B Jeimer Candelario
To WAS: LHP Ethan Small, OF Jace Avina
User: @sharknado27
Once one of Milwaukee's top prospects, Small has seen his stock take a hit due to continued command issues, and he has 19 walks in 29.1 innings at Triple-A this season. That said, he could help out in an MLB bullpen right now as a two-pitch guy with a mid-90s fastball and plus changeup. Avina was a 14th-round pick in 2021 and has 25 home runs in 131 games in the minors, albeit accompanied by a 33.6 percent strikeout rate. This would be a nice haul for the Nats.
Grade: A
To CHC: 3B Jeimer Candelario
To WAS: OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, IF/OF Christopher Morel
User: @Depressed_Nats
The Cubs' entire front office would be fired on the spot if they made this trade. Ignoring the fact that they are not even in contention and are expected to sell at the deadline, Pete Crow-Armstrong is a consensus top-20 prospect in baseball and Morel is one of the team's most promising young players. Why would they trade either of them, let alone both, for a two-month rental?
Grade: F
Finding a Controllable Starter to Swap for Jonathan India
To CIN: RHP Michael Lorenzen, RHP Wilmer Flores
To DET: 2B Jonathan India
User: @tymckay
This is my favorite trade idea anyone proposed. The Reds get immediate help in the form of a familiar face in Lorenzen, while also adding the controllable starter they have indicated they would be willing to move India for this summer. Flores, 22, stumbled out of the gates this year at Double-A, but he has a 2.67 ERA in 67.1 innings over his last 14 starts and could be ready to join the MLB rotation early next year.
Grade: A
To CIN: RHP Tylor Megill, RHP Mike Vasil
To NYM: 2B Jonathan India
User: @angt222
The structure here is similar to the Detroit proposal, but the offer is just worse and likely not good enough for the Reds to seriously consider. Vasil has struggled to a 6.94 ERA in six starts at Triple-A after a solid start to the year in Double-A, while Megill has looked lost since he was demoted to Triple-A with 32 hits, 10 walks and 24 earned runs allowed in 21 innings.
Grade: D
To CIN: RHP Edward Cabrera, RHP Sixto Sánchez, LHP Jake Eder
To MIA: 2B Jonathan India
User: @bobbyflay99
If anything, it's the Reds that would need to sweeten the pot in an India-for-Cabrera swap since the hard-throwing Marlins starter is controllable through 2028 and India is only controllable through 2026. I think these two teams make a lot of sense as potential trade partners, with a deal built around India and either Cabrera or Braxton Garrett.
Grade: C
A Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger Package Deal?
To HOU: RHP Marcus Stroman, OF Cody Bellinger
To CHC: OF Drew Gilbert, RHP Brandon Bielak, RHP Forrest Whitley
User: @willfarris24
B/R MLB writer Zachary Rymer actually floated a similar trade idea last week when he proposed a deal of Stroman, Bellinger and $3 million in exchange for Gilbert. Bielak has a 5.41 FIP in 69.2 innings this season and the best-case scenario for Whitley at this point might be a relief role, so the Cubs might prefer more upside in their secondary pieces if the market does drive the price beyond just Gilbert.
Grade: B
To BAL: RHP Marcus Stroman, OF Cody Bellinger
To CHC: 3B Coby Mayo, RHP Justin Armbruester
User: @bear_down24
With a crowded outfield and first base picture, it doesn't make a ton of sense for the Orioles to target a package deal that includes Bellinger, especially if the asking price is one of their elite-level prospects. In fact, I can't see them moving Mayo unless it's in a deal for a controllable starter. A package built around Samuel Basallo or Joey Ortiz with a couple second-tier pieces could be enough to get a Stroman deal done.
Grade: D
To TB: RHP Marcus Stroman, OF Cody Bellinger, RHP Mark Leiter Jr.
To CHC: IF Junior Caminero
User: @TheRealGoose
The Rays are able to succeed while navigating one of the smallest payrolls in baseball because they develop their own in-house talent, not by making deals like this one. It's simply not a move they would ever consider. In fact, Caminero is the type of prospect who would almost certainly be deemed untouchable by any organization in a trade that brings back rental players.
Grade: F
Just Yankees Fans Being Yankees Fans
To NYY: C Salvador Pérez
To KC: RHP Deivi Garcia, IF Trey Sweeney, OF Estevan Florial
User: @Carolina12749262
If the Royals decide to trade the long-tenured face of their franchise, it's going to take a lot more than this to pry him loose. Garcia is a non-prospect at this point, Florial is having a solid season in Triple-A but is already 25 and has yet to find success in limited MLB action, and Sweeney doesn't function as a centerpiece.
Grade: F
To NYY: OF Juan Soto
To SD: SS Anthony Volpe, SS Oswald Peraza, SS Roderick Arias, RHP Clayton Beeter
User: @aDerangedGaryFan
Are the Yankees really a Soto trade away from being a World Series contender this year? If not, this trade sets them back in a big way, gutting their young middle infield depth and also costing their most MLB-ready pitching prospect. On the Padres' side, targeting Volpe doesn't make a ton of sense either with their infield locked up long-term. This one screams MLB: The Show trade proposal.
Grade: F
To NYY: 2B Jeff McNeil, OF Brandon Nimmo
To NYM: 2B Gleyber Torres, RHP Michael King, "a top 10 prospect"
User: @chaim13
The Yankees and Mets have matched up as trade partners just 16 times since the Mets became a team in 1962, and they haven't made a deal of major significance since they swapped David Justice and Robin Ventura in 2001. If the Mets were going to trade Nimmo and McNeil a year after signing them both long-term, it would be for a prospect haul in the middle of a larger rebuild, not for Torres who is a free agent in a year and a setup reliever. I also love the inclusion of "a top 10 prospect" in the deal. Just any of them, doesn't matter, they're all the same.
Grade: F
To NYY: OF Cody Bellinger
To CHC: OF Elijah Duhham, 3B Tyler Hardman
User: @lefty_lib11
The best rental bat on the market for a 25-year-old outfielder with a .735 OPS in the upper levels of the minors and a 24-year-old third baseman with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate in Double-A. Click. Dial tone.
Grade: F
Grading David Bednar and Mitch Keller Trade Ideas
To ATL: RHP David Bednar
To PIT: IF Vaughn Grissom, RHP Huascar Ynoa
User: @kenwalkerstan22
Props for not adding another Grissom-for-Hader trade to the list. With club control through the 2026 season, Bednar is a far more logical target in a deal that includes Grissom, though I don't think Ynoa adds much to the package as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Swap him out for someone like Dylan Dodd or Jared Shuster and this proposal might have some legs.
Grade: B
To BAL: RHP David Bednar
To PIT: 3B Coby Mayo, IF Joey Ortiz, LHP DL Hall
User: @ckRussum19
Why would the Orioles trade two of their best prospects and a controllable pitcher who is a former top-100 prospect himself for a reliever when they already have one of the best bullpens in baseball with Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista slamming the door? If they're parting with this kind of prospect talent, it's going to be for starting pitching help.
Grade: D
To TEX: RHP Mitch Keller, RHP David Bednar
To PIT: 2B Justin Foscue, RHP Cole Winn, RHP Jack Leiter
User: @matthewalves10
Keller is a 27-year-old starting pitcher with frontline stuff, club control through 2025 and an All-Star season in the works. The Pirates have no reason to trade him unless they are blown away with an offer, and this is not that offer. Winn has a 7.05 ERA in 67.2 innings at Triple-A, and Leiter has a 5.51 ERA in 65.1 innings in his second go-around at Double-A. Stock is way down on both young pitchers.
I don't think that proposal gets Keller, let alone Keller and Bednar.
Grade: F
What Is Dylan Cease Worth?
To CIN: RHP Dylan Cease
To CWS: SS Edwin Arroyo, 3B Sal Stewart, IF Jose Barrero
User: @shaunramsay
It's going to take more than the Reds got in return for Luis Castillo last summer if they want to add Dylan Cease this summer. Arroyo is the headliner of this deal, and he was a secondary piece behind Noelvi Marte in that deal a year ago. Castillo had one year of club control remaining when he was traded. Cease has two years left after this season, which drives his price even higher. It would take adding a piece like Jonathan India or Christian Encarnacion-Strand to even get this offer into the realm of consideration.
Grade: F
To HOU: RHP Dylan Cease
To CWS: RHP Hunter Brown, OF Drew Gilbert, OF Ryan Clifford
User: @kyledeblecourt34
There is an easy argument to make that Brown (4.19 ERA, 122 K, 105.1 IP) with his club control through 2028 is a significantly more valuable trade asset than Cease (4.04 ERA, 138 K, 113.2 IP) with his club control through 2025. The idea that the Astros would then also include their two best prospects in this package pushes it from unlikely to no way.
Grade: F
The St. Louis Cardinals Are Open for Business
To BAL: 1B Paul Goldschmidt
To STL: RHP Grayson Rodriguez, LHP DL Hall
User: @Tony82
This trade does nothing to solve the Orioles' biggest need, which is upgrading the starting rotation. In fact, it weakens it further by trading away Rodriguez, who was only recently recalled from the minors and has looked good through two starts. This might be the type of return it takes to land Goldschmidt, but it makes zero sense for the Orioles.
Grade: F
To SEA: IF Brendan Donovan, OF Dylan Carlson
To STL: RHP Logan Gilbert
User: @SeatteWariners
I like the framework of a deal that sends Donovan to the Mariners for one of their young pitchers, but Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo is a more realistic target. I'm also not convinced Carlson has enough trade value to be the only secondary piece. He is a .236 hitter with a 96 OPS+ in 710 plate appearances over the past two seasons while struggling to stay healthy. If the Cardinals trade him, it's with the knowledge that they are selling low.
Grade: C
To LAA: IF Brendon Donovan, LHP Brycen Mautz
To STL: LHP Patrick Sandoval, IF Luis Rengifo, RHP Walbert Urena
User: @NolanSchanuelSZN
Sandoval is an excellent potential target for the Cardinals, and Donovan is the type of player who fits on any team's roster thanks to his versatility. However, the idea of trading away Mautz while searching for controllable pitching is a bit of an oxymoron and Rengifo does not hold much trade appeal at this point. A more straightforward Donovan-for-Sandoval swap actually makes far more sense.
Grade: C
To BOS: LHP Jordan Montgomery
To STL: 3B Blaze Jordan, SS Matthew Lugo
User: @kermithepatsfan
To BAL: LHP Jordan Montgomery
To STL: LHP DL Hall, RHP Seth Johnson
User: @iudhdjnfg
To LAD: LHP Jordan Montgomery
To STL: RHP Landon Knack, C Jesus Galiz
User: @MatthewLeiva
These are all reasonable expectations for what it will cost to acquire Montgomery, who, with a 3.37 ERA in 115 innings, is one of the best rental starters on the market. All three of these teams also make a ton of sense as clubs that are likely to target the left-hander.
If I were the St. Louis front office presented with these three offers, I'd take the Dodgers deal with the knowledge that Knack will be ready to compete for a spot in the starting rotation next spring.
Grade: B
Justin Verlander, Michael Lorenzen and More
To LAD: RHP Justin Verlander, OF Tommy Pham, cash
To NYM: RHP Emmet Sheehan, OF Andy Pages, RHP Kyle Hurt
User: @Bossy22
Verlander is still going to be owed roughly $14 million for the remainder of the 2023 season on deadline day, and he has a $43.3 million salary locked in for next season. In order to bring back a return like this with multiple top-100 prospects, the Mets would have to eat the vast majority of that remaining money.
If the Mets move him, it will likely be for a lesser return and more financial wiggle room.
Grade: C
To BOS: RHP Mike Soroka
To ATL: OF Adam Duvall
User: @Mayor_Mojo and @Josh1710
Two different users suggested this same swap, and it's intriguing for both sides. Duvall has found success in multiple go-arounds with the Braves, and with a 121 OPS+ in 158 plate appearances this year, he would be an upgrade in left field. Soroka has struggled to shake off the rust after missing most of the last three seasons, but he has a 4.12 ERA in his last four appearances. His additional year of team control means Boston would likely need to include a few secondary pieces, but the basic outline here is interesting.
Grade: B
To ARI: RHP Michael Lorenzen, RHP Jason Foley
To DET: OF Alek Thomas, IF Blaze Alexander, LHP Nate Savino
User: @andyhouser22
This is a slight undervaluing of Thomas, who at the very least looks like he can be Kevin Kiermaier 2.0 thanks to his elite defense in the outfield and is controllable through the 2028 season. Lorenzen would give the rotation a short-term boost as a rental, while Foley is enjoying a breakout season with a 2.03 ERA and 18 holds in 44 appearances and is arbitration-eligible through 2027. Toss in another quality prospect or two on the Arizona return side and this could be a deal that benefits both clubs.
Grade: B
A Quick Round of Shohei Ohtani Trade Ideas
Note: MLB insider Tom Verducci reported on Wednesday evening that the Angels have pulled Shohei Ohtani off the trade block and now intend to be buyers at the deadline. These trades were submitted by readers on Tuesday, before that news broke.
To CHC: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani
To LAA: OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, RHP Cade Horton, RHP Caleb Killian
User: @JF1MVP
The Cubs are two games below .500 and five games back with three teams to pass for the third NL wild-card spot. This deal would cost them their two best prospects and an MLB-ready arm with no guarantee that they will make the playoffs, even with Ohtani added to the mix. The cost is in line with the Angels' asking price, but this is not a Cubs team positioned to go all-in on the 2023 season.
Grade: F
To BOS: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani
To LAA: SS Marcelo Mayer, OF Jarren Duran, OF Adam Duvall
User: @BadmintonBaller
Not unlike the Cubs, the Red Sox are a fringe contender currently on the outside looking in for a spot in this year's playoff picture. Going all-in on this group would be a needlessly risky approach that could set the organization back in a big way if it were to include Mayer who is one of the top prospects in baseball. Boston is closer to contention than the Cubs, but it's still far from good enough to be pushing in all of its chips on this year's club.
Grade: D
To BAL: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani
To LAA: C Samuel Basallo, IF Joey Ortiz, OF Jud Fabian, LHP DL Hall
User: @ajohnson341
Basallo (No. 82 in B/R Top 100) and Ortiz (No. 85 in B/R Top 100) were both part of our most recent top-100 prospect list, while Hall has a top-100 pedigree and Fabian has an intriguing mix of power and speed. This feels like a realistic offer from a team with the prospect depth and outlook to be in the mix for Ohtani, though a better headlining prospect might be necessary for the Angels to pull the trigger.
Swap out Ortiz for Jordan Westburg, and the Orioles might be in business.
Grade: B