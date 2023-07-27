Grading MLB Fans' Trade Proposals on Jonathan India and More Ahead of 2023 Deadline

10 of 10

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Note: MLB insider Tom Verducci reported on Wednesday evening that the Angels have pulled Shohei Ohtani off the trade block and now intend to be buyers at the deadline. These trades were submitted by readers on Tuesday, before that news broke.

To CHC: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani

To LAA: OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, RHP Cade Horton, RHP Caleb Killian

User: @JF1MVP

The Cubs are two games below .500 and five games back with three teams to pass for the third NL wild-card spot. This deal would cost them their two best prospects and an MLB-ready arm with no guarantee that they will make the playoffs, even with Ohtani added to the mix. The cost is in line with the Angels' asking price, but this is not a Cubs team positioned to go all-in on the 2023 season.

Grade: F

To BOS: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani

To LAA: SS Marcelo Mayer, OF Jarren Duran, OF Adam Duvall

User: @BadmintonBaller

Not unlike the Cubs, the Red Sox are a fringe contender currently on the outside looking in for a spot in this year's playoff picture. Going all-in on this group would be a needlessly risky approach that could set the organization back in a big way if it were to include Mayer who is one of the top prospects in baseball. Boston is closer to contention than the Cubs, but it's still far from good enough to be pushing in all of its chips on this year's club.

Grade: D

To BAL: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani

To LAA: C Samuel Basallo, IF Joey Ortiz, OF Jud Fabian, LHP DL Hall

User: @ajohnson341

Basallo (No. 82 in B/R Top 100) and Ortiz (No. 85 in B/R Top 100) were both part of our most recent top-100 prospect list, while Hall has a top-100 pedigree and Fabian has an intriguing mix of power and speed. This feels like a realistic offer from a team with the prospect depth and outlook to be in the mix for Ohtani, though a better headlining prospect might be necessary for the Angels to pull the trigger.

Swap out Ortiz for Jordan Westburg, and the Orioles might be in business.

Grade: B