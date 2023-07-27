Braves' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have looked like the team to beat in the National League for the bulk of the 2023 season, and in the past few weeks they have overtaken the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in baseball.

Finding another reliable late-inning option in the bullpen and some starting rotation depth to solidify a young staff that has weather a variety of injuries figure to be their top priorities at the trade deadline.

This year's deadline is on Tuesday, and teams will have until 6 p.m. ET on the day to put the finishing touches to their roster for the stretch run.

Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of ideal targets to address their roster needs.