Braves' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
The Atlanta Braves have looked like the team to beat in the National League for the bulk of the 2023 season, and in the past few weeks they have overtaken the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in baseball.
Finding another reliable late-inning option in the bullpen and some starting rotation depth to solidify a young staff that has weather a variety of injuries figure to be their top priorities at the trade deadline.
This year's deadline is on Tuesday, and teams will have until 6 p.m. ET on the day to put the finishing touches to their roster for the stretch run.
Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of ideal targets to address their roster needs.
Buyers or Sellers?
There is no question the Braves will be buyers at the trade deadline.
The front office added Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall at the 2021 trade deadline to shore up a shaky outfield, and last year they bolstered the bullpen with the addition of standout closer Raisel Iglesias.
They are currently the only team in baseball with a 100 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, but there are holes to be filled on the roster.
The question is just how much they will be able to do with a relatively thin farm system that checked in No. 24 in B/R's latest rankings. If they are willing to part with a young, MLB-ready pitcher like Dylan Dodd or Jared Shuster, they might be able to make a significant addition for the stretch run.
Ideal Target: LHP Josh Hader, San Diego Padres
With Raisel Iglesias (32 G, 3.94 ERA) having a less-than-dominant season in the closer's role and A.J. Minter (44 G, 4.91 ERA) also getting hit harder than usual before landing on the injured list with shoulder inflammation in early July, the Braves could benefit greatly from adding a shutdown bullpen arm.
Aside from a brief hiccup last season, Josh Hader has been one of the most consistently dominant relief pitchers in MLB history, and he is back to pitching at an elite level this season.
The 29-year-old has a 0.95 ERA and 13.7 K/9 in 40 games while converting 24 of 28 save opportunities, and if the San Diego Padres decide to sell in the midst of a disappointing season, he is an obvious trade candidate with free agency on the horizon this winter.
Ideal Target: RHP Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers
Despite being without Max Fried and Kyle Wright since early May, the Braves rotation still ranks ninth in the majors with a 4.00 ERA, and both Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder earned a place on the NL All-Star team.
Adding some depth to the starting rotation would help take some pressure off their young starters, but they don't necessarily need to aim as high as someone like Blake Snell or Marcus Stroman to make a difference.
Michael Lorenzen has pitched his way into being the best second-tier rental arm on the market with a 3.49 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 100.2 innings playing on a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. The 2023 All-Star is pitching extremely well right now, and he could be as impactful as any top rental arm at a fraction of the price.