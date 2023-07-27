Yankees' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Despite sitting in last place in the AL East standings, the New York Yankees are still very much in playoff contention, and with superstar Aaron Judge poised to return from injury things are looking up.

If they decide to buy at the trade deadline, upgrading left field figures to be their primary focus, and finding a player who is controllable beyond the 2023 season would be ideal as they look to put a stop to the revolving door at that position.

This year's trade deadline is on Tuesday, and teams will have until 6 p.m. ET on the day to put the finishing touches to their roster for the stretch run.

Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of ideal targets to address their roster needs.