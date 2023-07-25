Justin Herbert's 'Well-Deserved' Reported Chargers Contract Gets Love From Fans

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert have agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension that runs through the 2029 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Lindsey Thiry.

The Bolts selected Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he has more than lived up to the hype.

Herbert has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 94 touchdowns (35 interceptions) and 287.5 yards per game during his three-year career. His accolades include winning Associated Press Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 and earning Pro Bowl honors in 2021 after a 38-touchdown season.

The former Oregon star also led the Chargers to their first 10-win season (and playoff appearance) since 2018 last year.

The 2022 campaign wasn't as good on an individual level for Herbert as his previous two, although he still posted respectable numbers.

He threw for a career-low 25 touchdown passes and 278.8 passing yards per game. His 93.2 quarterback rating was also a career-low mark.

However, Herbert is clearly capable of far better statistical performances, and there's legitimate reason for optimism with former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore taking over the offense in 2023. Dallas went sixth, first and fourth in scoring in 2019, 2021 and 2022 under Moore's watch.

The Cowboys even finished a respectable 17th in 2020 despite losing quarterback Dak Prescott for 11-plus games after he suffered a compound ankle fracture.

Moore can certainly work similar magic with Herbert in L.A., and now the team is fully committed to him moving forward. It's certainly possible the Bolts offense takes off now with Herbert under center.

Reaction to the move was overwhelmingly positive, with numerous analysts calling it "well-deserved."

Herbert and the Chargers start training camp for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Their first regular-season game will occur on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Miami Dolphins.