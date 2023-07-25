James Harden Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Reluctant' to Deal Terance Mann in 76ers Talks

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The James Harden showdown rumbles on.

According to a report from Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, the Los Angeles Clippers remain uninterested in parting ways with role player Terance Mann in a potential package to acquire the Philadelphia 76ers point guard:

"Harden has had a Clippers or bust mentality this summer, and with Harden making clear he wants to play for the L.A. Clippers this upcoming season, there has been hesitation for anyone to offer up what the Sixers feel is proper value. That applies to the Clippers, too, who are said to be reluctant to part with role player Terance Mann as part of a broader package for Harden."

