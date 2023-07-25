Where Jaylen Brown's Richest NBA Contract Ever Ranks Among Lionel Messi, Top Deals

Nick Grace/Getty Images

At least for now, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets to occupy a place in NBA history.

Brown's agent confirmed Tuesday to ESPN's Marc J. Spears the two-time All-Star agreed to a five-year supermax extension that can total $304 million. It's the biggest deal the league has ever seen.

Here's how the total compares with the largest active deals in the other major American sports leagues:

MLB: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (12 years, $426.5 million)

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (12 years, $426.5 million) MLS: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami (three years, $150 million*)

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami (three years, $150 million*) NBA: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (five years, $304 million)



Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (five years, $304 million) NFL: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (10 years, $450 million)

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (10 years, $450 million) NHL: Shea Weber, Arizona Coyotes (14 years, $110 million)

*Lionel Messi's contract will reportedly pay him between $50 million and $60 million over two-and-a-half seasons

Brown's $60.7 million annual salary falls fractionally below the $60.9 million Damian Lillard will average from the two-year extension he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The NFL is the biggest and most lucrative league in the U.S. Brown and Lillard's contracts illustrate how the NBA is where the guaranteed money is at for the top stars, though.

Highest Annual Earners in US Sports

1. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (NBA): $60.9 million

2. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (NBA): $60.7 million

T3. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA): $58.6 million

T3. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (NBA): $58.6 million

5. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (NBA): $55.2 million

6. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami (MLS): $55 million

7. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (NBA): $53.8 million

8. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (NBA): $53.3 million

9. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (NFL): $52 million

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (NFL): $51 million

Brown won't be the sole representative in the $300 million club in the NBA forever. Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum is eligible to sign a long-term extension next summer, and his payout can hit $318 million.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell are extension-eligible at the same time. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will follow in 2025.

Assuming the NBA's salary cap projections prove to be accurate, $70 million annually will be the going rate for elite talent before too long.

The cash speaks for itself. It's a great time to be a hooper.