49ers HC Shanahan, GM Lynch Don't Expect Nick Bosa to Practice Without New Contract

As training camp begins this week, the San Francisco 49ers are expecting to be without one of their top defensive players.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn't expect star defensive end Nick Bosa to participate in practice without receiving a new contract.

General manager John Lynch, per Rapoport, also told reporters that he doesn't expect Bosa to show up without a new deal.

Bosa is set to play the 2023 season on the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which is worth $17.9 million. Rapoport noted that while the two sides have been engaged in discussions and "attempting to hammer out a long-term deal," Bosa is now officially a holdout and will be subjected to fines.

During OTAs last month, Bosa expressed optimism about contract negotiations, telling reporters he was "pretty confident" a lucrative extension would get done prior to training camp.

"I think I'll get what I deserve," Bosa said at the time.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa appeared in 16 games last season and totaled 51 tackles, a league-high 18.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He is now three years removed from a demoralizing 2020 campaign in which he was limited to two games after suffering a torn ACL. Despite the missed time, Bosa has racked up 43 sacks in his first four years in the league.

Behind Bosa's stellar campaign, the 49ers were the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL last season with an average of 300.6 yards allowed per game. San Francisco is hoping to contend for a Super Bowl this year, but it will need to keep Bosa happy if it wants to maintain its position as one of the league's top teams.

The 49ers are surely hoping to have Bosa on the field when they open the 2023 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10.