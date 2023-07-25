2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games to Be Held in Orlando; Peyton, Eli Manning to Be Coaches

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games will be moving to a familiar location after being held in Las Vegas in the previous two years.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that this season's Pro Bowl will return to Orlando at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4:

The Pro Bowl had been held in Orlando for four straight seasons from 2017 to 2020.

Last season, the NFL introduced a revamped weeklong format that included various skills challenges and culminated in a flag football game. The changes were a massive success, as 6.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, per ESPN.

"Building off the success from last year's reinvented format that elevated flag football and introduced fun forms of competition and entertainment, we are thrilled to bring The 2024 Pro Bowl Games to Orlando," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events. "Hosting multiple Pro Bowls in years past, Orlando is a world-class destination and a favorite getaway for our players and their families, and we look forward to working with the city of Orlando and Florida Citrus Sports to create the ultimate all-star celebration for players, their families and our fans."

Former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning are expected to return as coaches of the AFC and NFC teams.