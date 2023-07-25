Report: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Expected to Get 4-Game Suspension in Recruiting Probe

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA are discussing an agreement that would see him serve a four-game suspension as a part of the investigation into potential recruiting violations within the program, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported in January negotiations between the two parties broke down because Harbaugh "has refused to sign any document or publicly state that he was ever untruthful with the enforcement staff."

Per Wetzel, the NCAA cited four Level II violations in its draft of allegations. Among other things, they claimed Michigan staffers met with a pair of recruits during a COVID-19 dead period and had analysts involved in on-field workouts.

The NCAA also contended Harbaugh lied to its investigators, which is a more serious Level I violation.

Losing Harbaugh for four games wouldn't be ideal for the Wolverines as they attempt to earn a third straight College Football Playoff bid. But he'd be back on the sidelines before they enter the meat of their Big Ten schedule.

Michigan also opens with four straight home games. It takes on East Carolina to kick things off before hosting UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

Harbaugh's return would coincide with what could be a tricky matchup on the road against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers should be improved with first-year head coach Matt Rhule at the helm.

One of Michigan's biggest rivals experienced a similar situation when Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was suspended for the Buckeyes' first three games in 2018. They went 3-0 with Ryan Day in an acting head coach role.

It's unclear who might assume Harbaugh's duties, especially since Dellenger reported offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is expected to get sanctioned by the NCAA. That would leave one of the two co-defensive coordinators (Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale) as a logical candidate. This could instead be an opportunity to elevate running backs coach Mike Hart on a temporary basis.