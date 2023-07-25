Mets Trade Rumors: NYM 'Not Yet Open for Business' Amid Justin Verlander Buzz

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Mets are in the midst of a disappointing season, but they're reportedly not expected to be sellers prior to the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, "Mets people confirmed that the team is not yet open for business, despite a frustrating series loss in Boston over the weekend."

The Mets lost two of three against the Red Sox this weekend, falling to 46-53 with Sunday's 6-1 loss. They will begin a two-game subway series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Martino went on to add that the Mets were never particularly motivated to trade away some of their top players and they are still exploring ways to add talent prior to the trade deadline.

"Mets brass has never been eager to sell, and will probably wait for a moment when that becomes absolutely necessary. In the meantime, their pro scouts are fanned out all over the minor leagues for targeted scouting of potential returns," Martino stated.

Still, Martino named multiple Mets players who are drawing interest from around the majors. Rival scouts are reportedly eyeing "rental players" like reliever David Robertson and outfielder Tommy Pham as well as "controllable players" like starting pitcher Jose Quintana and outfielder Mark Canha. Martino also noted that "word even surfaced late Monday of outside interest in the ultra-pricey Justin Verlander."

Time is winding down for the Mets to make a tough decision on whether to forge ahead in hopes of turning its season around or to move their top assets to acquire talent for the future. New York sits seven games out of the third NL wild card spot and will have a ton of work to do to make a push for the postseason.