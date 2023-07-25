X

    Luka Dončić Rumors: Mavericks Talked to PG About Decreasing Preferred Playing Weight

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 25, 2023

    Dallas Mavericks officials reportedly spoke to star Luka Dončić about potentially reducing his playing weight for the 2023-24 season.

    Tim Cato of The Athletic reported the discussion, though there was no word on what Dončić's reaction was to the request from management. Dončić has struggled at points throughout his career at keeping in peak basketball shape over the summer, often playing himself into form early in the season.

