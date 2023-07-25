Katie Ledecky Wins 20th Gold Medal After 1,500M Freestyle Win at World Championships

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky coasted to victory in the women's 1,500 meters at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday, in the process earning her 20th gold medal overall at the world championships.

Ledecky completed the event in 15:26.27, just over 17 seconds better than silver medalist Simona Quadarella.

Early on, it looked like Ledecky might set a new world record and best the previous mark (15:20.48) she set in 2018. She had sub-31-second splits through the first 150 meters of the final.

The 26-year-old was unable to maintain that pace, though her first-place position was never in much jeopardy. Her 29.17-second split over the final 50 meters were her second-fastest.

"I'm just really enjoying swimming right now, especially my distance events, I've just been feeling great," she said after her victory, per Olympic Talk. "I feel like I'm getting better each time I swim them. That's what you love to see. You love to see improvement, and that's been my biggest goal over the last couple of years."

Earlier in the world championships, Ledecky added to her total medal haul with a silver in the 400-meter freestyle. She came in 3.35 seconds behind Australia's Ariarne Titmus, whose time of 3:55.38 set a new world record.

Ledecky can potentially go head to head against Titmus in the 800-meter freestyle. They're swimming in separate qualifying heats Thursday.