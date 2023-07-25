MLB Rumors: Astros Eye Trade; Expect Injured Altuve, Álvarez, Urquidy to Play in Aug.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are reportedly banking on the cavalry coming in sooner rather than later.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the team expects designated hitter/outfielder Yordan Álvarez, second baseman Jose Altuve and starting pitcher Jose Urquidy to return from the injured list early next month.

The team is also searching for a left-handed hitter to improve their lineup, which is largely full of right-handed batters.

