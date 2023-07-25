MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Eye Bat, Red Sox Eye Pitcher; 'Both Are Likely to Get Them'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox aren't about to allow their struggles to keep them from being aggressive at the MLB trade deadline.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Yankees are aggressively pursuing a bat for their struggling lineup, while the Red Sox are set to target a pitcher. Passan wrote the teams are "likely" to land a desired target.

The Yankees rank 19th in runs scored and 29th in batting average. They have struggled mightily without Aaron Judge in the lineup, with their anemic offense pushing them all the way down into a tie for last place in the division with Boston.

The Red Sox rank 19th in team ERA and have only gotten 30 quality starts from their rotation all season. Chris Sale is expected back sometime in August, but the lefty has started just 22 games over the last four seasons. It's impossible for the Red Sox to bank on Sale's availability for the stretch run.

Passan did not highlight any potential targets for either club. Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger is perhaps the top available name on the hitting market, with White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez also possibly on the move.

Marcus Stroman (Cubs), Lucas Giolito (White Sox), Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer (New York Mets) are among the names who could be available for pitching help.

Both Boston and New York are no strangers to making major splashes at the deadline, but they usually do so from positions of power. With both AL East stalwarts looking up at the remainder of the division, it'll be interesting to see how aggressive they're willing to get.