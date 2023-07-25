Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Execs Hope Angels Trade Star to Avoid 'Pain' of FA Loss

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Opposing MLB executives are reportedly "holding out hope" that the Los Angeles Angels will trade superstar slugger and pitcher Shohei Ohtani before the Aug. 1 trade deadline to avoid potentially losing him for nothing in free agency during the offseason.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, execs are hoping Angels owner Arte Moreno comes to the realization that the "pain" of trading Ohtani for a bevy of prospects would be "far more palatable" than watching him sign elsewhere in free agency and receiving only a compensatory draft pick and bonus pool money in return.

However, as of now, teams are "operating like he's staying put" due to the Angels not yet showing any urgency to shop Ohtani around.

Passan noted that the Washington Nationals began checking on the market for outfielder Juan Soto in June last season before trading him to the San Diego Padres, whereas the still have not done that seriously with Ohtani.

The 29-year-old superstar from Japan is in the midst of arguably his best overall season, and he is trending strongly toward a second American League MVP award in three seasons.

In 98 games as a hitter, Ohtani is slashing .302/.398/.674, all of which are currently career bests. He also leads Major League Baseball with 36 home runs and has driven in 77 runs, scored 75 runs and stolen 11 bases.

Ohtani has been highly effective as a pitcher as well, going 8-5 with a 3.71 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 148 strikeouts over 111.2 innings pitched.

His 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings currently match the career-high K rate Ohtani posted last season when taking into account only seasons in which he made at least three starts.

After having won five of their past six games, the Angels are 51-49 on the season and they trail the Toronto Blue Jays by 4.5 games for the third and final wild-card spot in the AL.

The Angels are also two games behind both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the standings.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported last week that sources indicated the Angels would keep Ohtani if they can pass the Yankees and Red Sox by the deadline, but they are running out of time to do so.

In terms of rentals, Ohtani would likely net the Angels the biggest trade package of all time since the team acquiring him would be getting a middle-of-the-order hitter and ace starting pitcher for the stretch run.

Any team that acquires Ohtani would be doing so with the knowledge that he could sign elsewhere in free agency during the offseason, however.

While the Angels are technically in the mix and have a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014, but Moreno has to weigh whether that is worth the risk of losing the best player in baseball and getting almost no compensation.