Chiefs' Clark Hunt: 'I Don't Anticipate' Alternative Uniforms Despite NFL Rule Change

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File

The Kansas City Chiefs are hot hopping on the alternate uniform trend.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told reporters the franchise has no plan on adding any variety to their patented red and white look.

"It was something that my dad felt very strongly about, going all the way back to the early '60s. He wanted a lot of continuity in the uniform and we've tried to maintain that over the years. I think we have a very distinct brand with the red and white, and I don't anticipate steering away from that any time soon," Hunt told reporters.

NFL teams have increasingly embraced alternate uniforms, both as a way of mixing things up and as an additional revenue stream via replica jerseys. Throwbacks have been the in trend for the 2023 season, with the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans introducing old-school looks in recent months.

The Chiefs' colorway and jerseys have been largely stagnant throughout their history. There have been some light variations, but it's been minimal—to the point most fans wouldn't even notice the changes enough to make a throwback worthwhile from a marketing standpoint.

Kansas City could introduce new alternates that deviate from its established pattern, but Hunt seems to want to follow in his father's footsteps and remain loyal to the red and white.