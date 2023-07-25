Naoya Inoue TKOs Stephen Fulton to Become Boxing's Unified Super Bantamweight Champ

Naoya Inoue TKOs Stephen Fulton to Become Boxing's Unified Super Bantamweight ChampJuly 25, 2023
Naoya Inoue ran his record to a perfect 25-0 with an emphatic victory over Stephen Fulton on Tuesday in Tokyo.
Top Rank Boxing @trboxing
Exchanges in the center of the ring 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FultonInoue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FultonInoue</a> | LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNPlus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/0OnwJzmz2x">pic.twitter.com/0OnwJzmz2x</a>
Inoue dominated the fight from the outset, peppering Fulton with jabs and landing a few big punches early on. He scored his first knockdown in the eighth round and smelled blood in the water.
He got Fulton back in the corner and unleashed another flurry of offense that left the referee with no choice but to end the proceedings.
Those watching were left in awe at how Inoue dispatched the 29-year-old American.
Dan Rafael @DanRafael1
I've seen some great performances and many great fighters. Inoue is one of them. Was already a Hall of Famer before destroying Fulton. These are historic wins. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boxing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boxing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FultonInoue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FultonInoue</a>
Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger
And it's all over! Naoya Inoue drops Stephen Fulton and then folds him up in the corner with a barrage as the referee stops the fight. You're witnessing an all-time great in The Monster, who just dispensed with ease a really good fighter in Fulton. TKO 8 for the new unified…
Jake Donovan @JakeNDaBox
Historic moment for Inoue, who becomes Japan's first-ever boxer to claim unified title status in at least two weight divisions. Also just the nation's third boxer to win titles in four or more weight divisions, joining Naoko Fujioka and Kazuto Ioka. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FultonInoue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FultonInoue</a>
Fulton is far from a knockout artist. Thirteen of his 21 victories went the distance entering Tuesday.
His strategy against Inoue was presumably to keep his distance, pick his spots and win enough rounds to earn a decision. If that was the approach, then Plan A quickly went out the window.
As soon as the opening bell rang, Inoue displayed a calculated aggression. The extent to which Fulton, whom ESPN ranked the top boxer at 122 pounds, found himself on the defensive was stunning. He simply had no answer for Inoue whatsoever.
Per CompuBox, the newly crowned unified super bantamweight champion landed 114 total blows and 70 power punches. His opponent connected with just 47 and 24, respectively.
CompuBox @CompuBox
Scary performance by The Monster, who totally dominated the previously undefeated Fulton, who was outlanded 114-47 by Inoue, who landed 39% of his power punches. Inoue closed the show by landing 11 of 19 power punches in round 8. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InoueFulton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InoueFulton</a> <a href="https://t.co/ywiE2ZAe1W">pic.twitter.com/ywiE2ZAe1W</a>
Inoue was already widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound pugilists in the world. After Tuesday, he has a strong case to be No. 1 on that list.
It didn't take long for his next challenger to emerge.
Jake Donovan @JakeNDaBox
Inoue now joined in the ring by WBA/IBF 122 titlist Marlon Tapales, who wants the fight next. "I want to fight Inoue because he is a great champion." <br>Inoue responds: "Let's do it this year."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FultonInoue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FultonInoue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InoueTapales?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InoueTapales</a>
Marlon Tapales is 37-3 and claimed the WBA and IBF junior featherweight titles with his win over Murodjon Akhmadaliev in April. Assuming a date with Inoue is finalized, he may not be holding on to the gold for much longer.