Predicting Browns' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout Players

Predicting Browns' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout PlayersJuly 25, 2023
While some NFL teams are about to open training camp, the Cleveland Browns are already hard at work. They began holding practices Saturday, when camp began at The Greenbrier in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
The Browns opened camp a bit early (and away from their facilities in Berea, Ohio) as they begin preparations to play the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3. After that, training camp and the preseason will have more of a normal feel for Cleveland.
With an extra exhibition game on the schedule, more players will have an opportunity to stand out. For some, it could make a big difference in their push to earn a roster spot or to put together a strong summer.
Here's a look at several Browns players who are breakout candidates heading into training camp.
Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore, who joined the Browns from the New York Jets in March, has never played with a quarterback as talented as Deshaun Watson. So, the wide receiver is an obvious breakout candidate for Cleveland early in training camp.
Even though New York never had a stable QB situation during the 23-year-old's first two NFL seasons, he flashed his potential quite often. Over 27 games (15 starts), he recorded 80 catches for 984 yards and seven total touchdowns.
The Ole Miss product will have a great opportunity to seize a starting role in Cleveland and may even begin the season as the No. 2 WR behind top playmaker Amari Cooper.
There's a great chance that Moore's first camp with the Browns is an impressive one, as he should be out to prove he can put up even bigger numbers than what he did with the Jets. The talent and skills are there for him to have a strong year.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
Due to injuries, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hasn't been on the field as often as he would have liked over his first two NFL seasons. He has played 25 games over the past two years, making 10 starts each season.
When the 23-year-old has been on the field, he's been an impactful player on Cleveland's defense. He has 146 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four forced fumbles to this point in his NFL career.
As long as the Notre Dame product stays healthy this summer, he could be on track to have a big training camp and preseason. He should have the comfort of knowing he'll be a starter, and he can focus on preparing for his third season, which could be his best yet.
The Browns need Owusu-Koramoah to be a contributor for their linebacker corps, and he has more than enough talent to make that happen. That may show throughout his time in camp.
Martin Emerson Jr., CB
Here's another young defensive player with breakout potential. Martin Emerson Jr. is coming off a 2022 rookie season in which he played all 17 games, making six starts and recording 63 tackles and a sack.
Although the 22-year-old didn't notch his first NFL interception last year, he still had a solid debut campaign. Now, he will try to build on that and become an even more impactful contributor in the Cleveland secondary.
With a strong camp, the Mississippi State product should secure a starting role alongside fellow corners Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II. That duo is already strong, and having Emerson take a step forward will make the group even better.
Emerson has impressive coverage skills, and he should make more big plays as he gains experience. That could begin throughout training camp, putting him in a good position heading into his second regular season.