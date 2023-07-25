Predicting Browns' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout Players

0 of 3

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

While some NFL teams are about to open training camp, the Cleveland Browns are already hard at work. They began holding practices Saturday, when camp began at The Greenbrier in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Browns opened camp a bit early (and away from their facilities in Berea, Ohio) as they begin preparations to play the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3. After that, training camp and the preseason will have more of a normal feel for Cleveland.

With an extra exhibition game on the schedule, more players will have an opportunity to stand out. For some, it could make a big difference in their push to earn a roster spot or to put together a strong summer.

Here's a look at several Browns players who are breakout candidates heading into training camp.