Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Orioles, Diamondbacks Asking About Angels Star

As the 2023 MLB trade deadline quickly approaches, multiple teams have reportedly contacted the Los Angeles Angels to explore the availability of two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks are among those inquiring about the possibility of acquiring Ohtani. Morosi added that the interest from both teams "has been described as due diligence," as both of them "have the young talent base conducive to making a trade."

Ohtani is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, so the Angels run the risk of losing him for nothing if he isn't moved before the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Morosi noted that Los Angeles' internal discussions about whether to deal him away "remain ongoing" and team officials "are likely to wait until after" this week's series against the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays before making a decision.

Both the Orioles and the Diamondbacks have been starving for success over the past few years. Baltimore hasn't made the playoffs since 2016, while Arizona hasn't seen the postseason since 2017. Both teams finished fourth in their respective divisions in 2022, but things have turned around this season.

The Orioles lead the AL East with a 61-38 record entering Monday's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Baltimore has won four of its last five outings, including three against the Tampa Bay Rays in their four-game series this past weekend. The Diamondbacks rank second in the NL West at 54-46 as they enter a series against the St. Louis Cardinals. However, Arizona is riding a four-game losing streak.

While it doesn't appear that a decision is imminent from the Angels, they are sure to continue receiving a significant amount of interest for Ohtani from teams around the league.