    Dodgers to Give Away Kobe Bryant Baseball Jerseys in Lakers Night Ticket Package

    Tyler Conway, Featured Columnist IV, July 24, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant watches the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers will give away an exclusive Kobe Bryant jersey for their Lakers Night promotion on Sept. 1.

    The Dodgers are giving away this exclusive Kobe Bryant jersey for Lakers Night on September 1st 👀 <a href="https://t.co/gb9EeisxHm">pic.twitter.com/gb9EeisxHm</a>

    The jersey features a black mamba snake pattern, designed to honor Bryant's nickname, and features both his No. 8 and No. 24 to go along with Lakers gold lettering. The jersey also features a Lakers logo on the sleeve, while carrying the Dodgers' patented lettering on the chest.

    The Dodgers are set to host the Atlanta Braves on Lakers Night. In case you're wondering why the Dodgers didn't hold the event on 8/24—the unofficial Kobe holiday—it's because they will be playing in Cleveland against the Guardians.

    Bryant, who played his entire NBA career with the Lakers, had a longstanding relationship with the Dodgers during his career. He made regular appearances at Dodgers Stadium, reading out the team's lineup card for Game 4 of the 2018 World Series.

    Bryant was one of nine people who died in a January 2020 helicopter crash. He was 41.

