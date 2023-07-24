MLB Trade Rumors: Rockies Expected to Be Active Ahead of Deadline; Cron, More Linked

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

With the National League's worst record, the Colorado Rockies could be one of the most active sellers leading up to the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Rockies are expected to be very active over the next eight days with C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk, Jurickson Profar, Brent Suter and Brad Hand all candidates to be moved.

None of these players is likely to bring back much in return. Four of the five players are set to become free agents after this season.

Hand has a $7 million team option for 2024, though it would make little sense for a team in Colorado's position to spend that much on a 33-year-old middle reliever with a 4.68 ERA in 36 appearances this season.

Hand's contract does contain a clause that makes his option mutual if he's traded or finishes 25 games. He's only at nine games finished so far. A mutual option shouldn't preclude a team from trading for him because both parties would have to agree to pick it up.

Grichuk is the only position player of the three Feisand mentioned with an above-average OPS+ this season. He's hitting .302/.363/.479 with six homers in 215 at-bats. Cron has a decent average (.255) and hits for power (11 homers, .480 slugging percentage), but he doesn't get on base (.299 on-base percentage).

Profar is having a season right in line with what he's done throughout his career. The 30-year-old has a .243/.323/.376 slash line with seven homers in 87 games.

Suter might be the most coveted player in the group because he's a left-handed reliever with a long track record of success. He's got a 2.62 ERA in 33 appearances for Colorado.

The Rockies' sole priority at this point needs to be on 2024 and beyond. Their 39-60 record is the worst in the NL and they are on the verge of a fifth consecutive losing season.